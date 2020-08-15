Surprise, Chrissy Teigen is pregnant — and apparently it was as much of a surprise for her as it was for fans. Teigen publicly revealed her baby bump in her music video appearance in "Wild," John Legend's song that dropped on Wednesday, Aug. 13. But Chrissy Teigen's tweets about her pregnancy reveal her unconventional discovery.

According to Teigen's story, she had no idea she was pregnant until after her recent breast implant removal surgery. Shortly after her big reveal, she responded to a confused fan on Twitter about the timeline of her pregnancy. The fan asked if Teigen was pregnant before her surgery, and Teigen divulged the whole tale.

Teigen began, “Oh, it's quite a story. Lol." The celeb continued, "I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative." It appears Teigen went through with the surgical procedure as planned, which she'd revealed to be a breast implant removal on May 26, following inquiries from fans. "So I posted myself getting a COVID test on the Twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!), so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!" she wrote alongside an Instagram photo.

After the procedure, Teigen took another test. "A few weeks after surgery, I took a test," she wrote. "And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”

"So the morning of John's album release, he wakes up at 3 a.m. to do 'Good Morning America.' I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed?" she wrote.

But this time, Teigen wasn't let down by the results. "I was not disappointed. But I was scared sh*tl*ss. Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure," she continued. "So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay," Teigen joked. Then the couple "went to every appointment terrified."

The star revealed that she never felt it was possible for her to "get pregnant naturally anyway," so it was a shocking turn of events. Teigen has been open about using IVF to conceive her first two children, Luna and Miles. She concluded her story by saying, "What they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt."

Getting chatty with her fans, she also went on to joke all of the support she'd received in the last few months, even though they had no idea she was pregnant. "You just thought I was in stressful internet hell," she wrote.

While the cookbook author is thrilled about her natural pregnancy, she admitted she feels more fragile this time, having not used IVF. "I’m still very worried. Part of me misses the safety of my perfect embryos, created in their little dish. They felt untouchable and safe," she tweeted. "Now, I feel a bit... eggshelly."

When another fan asked if Teigen's kids were excited, she revealed, "Luna is very, very excited. Miles, not so much. Jealous!"

Teigen's story came one day after she and her hubby revealed her baby bump at the end of his "Wild" music video. After the video, the mom-to-be also posted a video of her baby bump on Twitter.

The couple has yet to reveal the baby's due date yet, so fans will have to wait for updates.