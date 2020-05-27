Chrissy Teigen's Instagram About Getting Her Breast Implants Removed Is So Real

Chrissy Teigen isn't one to hold back. Whether she's updating her fans on what's happening in her life, or setting the record straight on rumors floating around about her, Teigen tells it like it is. It's super refreshing for a celeb to be so candid, and that's why Chrissy Teigen's Instagram about getting her breast implants removed had fans praising her.

Teigen documented herself taking an at-home Covid-19 test on Tuesday, May 26, writing, "Honestly loved it." The clip had people on Twitter going off on Teigen saying she was taking it just for fun, leading her to explain why she took the test.

"Everyone in LA can get tested for free," Teigen said in a followup tweet. "I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you."

After Teigen shut down the haters, many fans expressed their concern for her because of her mention of getting surgery. Instead of leaving her followers in the dark, Teigen decided to share a heartfelt post about the procedure she's set to have.

"Hi hi!" she captioned a throwback photo of herself. "So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!"

"They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it," Teigen explained. "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

Many followers applauded Teigen for her candidness. "You go gurl!! You look beautiful no matter what!! I've been wanting mine out for years!!! Love how you share the ups and downs of Womenhood, Motherhood, and just being silly during this lockdown!!" one commenter wrote. Another shared: "You are the greatest role model. Not even being a smartass."

Teigen's big reveal comes less than two months after she celebrated the 10 year anniversary of her breast implants with a series of old photos of herself walking the runway in a swimsuit. "Happy 10 year anniversary to these titties and RIP to these teeth," Teigen wrote in a March 30 Instagram post.