Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Body Language After Baby Miles Says They're Happy As Ever

If you needed any more proof that Teigen and Legend are #relationshipgoals, here it is, just last weekend. He's standing there, with his Emmy in hand, finally becoming an EGOT winner, and he doesn't even seem fazed by the trophy in his hand. He's completely focused on Teigen. "He’s making it about her, even though he’s holding this big award in his hand. I’ve read a lot of these photos where an actor or actress has an award in their hand, and it becomes more about themselves or the camera than their mate," Wood explains.

"This is a distinctly different photo in terms of the baseline for what I see in those kinds of moments because you have his feet pointed more toward her, the full lean, and merge, and the kiss. They’re seen together as a unit, as he wins this award, which symbolically says, 'You are a part of this. You and I got this together.'" How precious is that?!

It's clear from their body language since baby Miles' birth that Teigen and Legend are as happy and strong as ever. Here's hoping for an eternity of adorable family vacations, cooking classes, and Arthur jokes. These two are everything.

