17 Signs You've Found The Love Of Your Life & Will Live Happily Ever After

For a lot of people, finding love is one of the most coveted goals in life. Some say that "when you know, you know" — but falling in love isn't like acing a math test. There's no one right or wrong way to know if you're in love. Sometimes, it's just a gut feeling. Other times, there are signs you've found the love of your life.

Determining the reasons why the person you're with just gets you can be hard to pinpoint, but there are actually a bunch of different attributes and traits that make your special someone (your lobster, your other half, your bae, etc.) a great romantic partner for life. These characteristics aren't one-size-fits-all; what works for you and your partner in your current relationship might not work for your friend, nor would it necessarily work for one of your former relationships. Every connection is unique. Love never expresses itself in exactly the same way twice.

Whether you believe that there's precisely one perfect soulmate out there for everybody or that you can be compatible with a variety of people, love is a beautiful thing. Try to make it through this piece without turning into the heart-eye emoji, I dare you.

They inspire you. Giphy The love of your life will make you want to follow dreams, and reach the goals you've always wanted to pursue. Through their support – both spoken and unspoken – you'll feel invigorated to accomplish whatever you set your mind to.

They take you out of your comfort zone. Giphy By having your significant other and someone you love in your corner, you'll feel emboldened to try new things and step out of your comfort zone. Whether you're not huge on parties, but being with your SO makes you feel OK going to them, or they'll be in the audience while you karaoke your heart out while battling stage fright, you'll feel better just by knowing they're there with you.

They know exactly how to make you smile. Giphy Whether you've had a rough day, or you two are just laughing hysterically over some inside jokes, your SO will know exactly what it takes to make you crack into a smile.

They know how you're feeling just by looking at you. Giphy Finding the one means they can tell what your mood is or how you're feeling just by seeing your body language, hearing your voice on the phone, or from reading your tone via texts. Having a life partner is like having mind-reading superpowers.

They compromise with you. Giphy Being in a lifelong partnership means you don't always get things done the way you want every single time. You'll both have to both give and take a little, but that's what makes the whole relationship work.

They listen to you. Giphy And you'll do the same to them.

They're on your team, unconditionally. Giphy Having a life partner means someone who is by your side, even when you're not necessarily right. They'll back you up, stand up for you, and be a constant source of support.

They show interest in your interests. Giphy While there's this heteronormative idea that women should fake interests in men's hobbies, that is straight-up antiquated and unacceptable. Both partners – regardless of gender – should be excited to learn about their partner's hobbies and passions. When you've the one you want to spend your life with, you'll be excited to share some of their interests with them, and vice versa.

They give you space when you need it. GIPHY The partner who is right for you will understand when you need to be alone, and when you need to be with them. You'll have your time together and your time apart, because you both get that you need hobbies and a life outside of your relationship.

They make efforts to be close to those closest to you. Giphy This could be your parents, siblings, closest friends – whoever you find most important in your life, your significant other will also want to get to know and be around. They don't have to click with everyone you click with (and vice versa) but they at least try to connect on some level with the other people in your life.

They lift you up. Giphy Not literally. Well, maybe literally if y'all enjoy that. But, what I mean is, they support you and encourage you to pursue what makes you happy. AKA they don't condescend your interests – at least, not seriously – and truly want to see you succeed. They don't get insecure by success you have, but instead, want to see it happen for you because seeing you shine simply makes them happy.

They help you through your problems. Giphy When you need to vent about an issue with a friend, or if you're unsure how to handle a work-related problem, you'll go to your SO about it, and they'll guide you through it. You go to them because they're your moral compass, and will have the advice you need to hear.

They show they care. Giphy A good-morning text, a call to check in on your day, a surprise visit to the library to bring you a much-needed iced coffee — your life partner will pop up with signs that they care about you.

They trust you implicitly, and you trust them. Giphy A universal sign of a great relationship is trust: you know you've found your life partner when you don't doubt for a second their loyalty to you, or your loyalty to them.

They're who you go to to talk about random stories. Giphy Your SO is the person you want to immediately text or call at the end of your day or after something happens to you. Even if it's just calling to say you spotted the most perfect golden retriever on the street, you want to share every detail with them, and they'll want to hear all about it.

They nurse you back to health. Giphy If you have a little head cold or caught a stomach virus, they'll bring you warm soup, medicine, Gatorade – whatever you need to feel well again.