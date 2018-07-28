As someone who diligently keeps up with the lives of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, I'm always looking out for new footage of little baby Miles. I know, I know, he was only born a few months ago, so they probably want to keep him (somewhat) under the radar for a little while. Even so, people want to see more pics of the newest member of the Teigen-Legend crew. Lucky for fans of the couple, a few more photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with baby Miles were recently posted to the 'Gram, and TBH, they're so freaking adorable.

Waking up on Saturdays can be a real drag, but if you're a fan of Chrissy and John, waking up this Saturday was a total doozy. On the morning of Saturday, July 28, Teigen posted a series of super cute videos to her Instagram Story of her, John, and baby Miles. Luna was nowhere to be seen, but, regardless, it was an adorable family powwow. In the first video, the three of them are simply lying in bed, with Chrissy trying to get Miles to say hi to the camera. It's super cute, and there's a screenshot below to prove it. Your heart will literally melt, and you should absolutely watch it for yourself.

I hate to say it, but the second video might be even cuter, so prepare yourself, and try not to cry tears of happiness. It simply shows Teigen and Miles hanging out on the bed, with Teigen trying her hardest to get the dog filter to focus on Miles. You thought little baby Miles was adorable already? Well, just put a puppy filter on his teeny tiny face, as he makes adorable little cooing noises. My utmost apologies if you end up literally dying from cuteness.

As a fan of the Teigen-Legend clan, you probably already noticed that Miles is pretty much an exact, tiny replica of Legend, and it melts my heart. Recently, the model and mother of two 'grammed a picture of her youngest child, and the resemblance between him and his father is uncanny. He's sprawled out on a bed, giving the camera a "how you doin'?" look, and it truly kills me. But really, you saw this coming. With Teigen and Legend as parents, you don't come out as an average-looking kid. It'd be scientifically impossible. The bottom line is that Miles is ridiculously adorable, and at just a few months old, even he probably knows it.

When it comes to this famous family, Teigen and Legend are two very cute parents — with two even-cuter babies. Although Luna took a step out of the spotlight in Teigen's latest update, Miles was the center of attention, and my heart has officially melted into a massive puddle on the floor. I'm not really sure what to do with myself anymore, since I'll never witness anything even close to that level of cute. For now, I'll just have to wait for more adorable updates.