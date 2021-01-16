Avengers star Chris Evans basically shut down a Marvel stan theory in just a few words. If you've been hoping for him to pick up Cap's shield again, get ready for disappointment, because Chris Evans' response to Captain America rumors is pretty clear. The actor, who has recently appeared in the miniseries Defending Jacob, is denying that there's any truth behind the swirl of rumors.

Evans has starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the super-soldier Captain America ever since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, but it doesn't look like he's expecting to return to the role anytime soon. He last played the part in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which ended with Cap becoming an elderly man and passing on the title of Captain America to his friend, Falcon. When Evans saw the recent rumors that he was going to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, he took to Twitter to respond. "News to me," he wrote alongside a shrugging emoji.

The rumors began after Deadline reported on Wednesday, Jan. 14 that Evans would star in at least one more upcoming Marvel flick. The publication also hinted that there might be a second one in the lineup, citing anonymous sources who claimed Evans was nearing a deal. Reportedly, the movie would probably not be a new installment of the Captain America franchise, but rather another MCU film. Marvel has yet to comment on the rumors as of publication, but Evans' comment on Twitter came just hours after the article surfaced.

While Evans basically left it at that, some other celebs hopped into his comment section. Billy Eichner of the reality quiz show Billy On The Street, joked, "I'll do it!" Critic and broadcaster, Hanna Ines Flint wrote, "Give the people what they want: a Steve and Peggy rom-com about how they got back together in the past. R-rated. It's also a musical."

Jamie Lee Curtis also got in on the fun, referencing her 2019 role in the mystery flick Knives Out, in which Evans played her son, Ransom Drysdale. "Can I play your mother? In every film you do?" Curtis tweeted. Evans joked back, "It’s going in the contracts x."

Fans of Evans also dropped a ton of gif responses, and he replied thanking them all for the laughs. "Some of the gif responses are priceless … good work, everyone."

The last time Evans starred as Captain America was in the 2019 Marvel film Avengers: Endgame. The end of the movie heavily suggested that Evans' time as Cap had come to an end,

Marvel

In 2018, when Endgame finished production Evans seemingly tweeted a goodbye to the role. "Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” he tweeted “It was an emotional day, to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

While the many Evans fans would love to see him reprise his Captain America role, it doesn't look like those rumors are true. And while fans can always say "Never say never," it seems Evans doesn't want to suit up as a superhero again anytime soon.