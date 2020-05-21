Knives Out was the sleeper hit of 2019, arriving around Thanksgiving to become the biggest hit of New Years' weekend. The murder mystery whodunit, starring Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc, wasn't just a twisty puzzle, but a barrel of fun. The terrible Thrombey clan was just as delightful in their repressed spite as heroine Marta was in her earnestness. It's the kind of film destined to join the cult-classic bookshelf, and now Knives Out is coming to Amazon Prime in June for fans to watch endlessly.

Unlike production studios such as Disney, Universal, and Warner Brothers, who now each have brand new streaming services to put their films on, Knives Out was produced by Lionsgate. Amazon and Lionsgate have an exclusive first-run streaming deal in the U.K., which went into effect recently. But that didn't necessarily mean it the film would come to Amazon in the United States.

Even so, fans noticed Amazon's Twitter page had been hinting something was up ahead of the announcement, dropping clues left and right. From little donut molds to baseballs to that famous sweater Chris Evans' sported, all the clues were laid out ahead of time. But it wasn't until the afternoon of May 21 that the account finally let the cat out of the bag. Or, in this case, posted the toxicology report.

For anyone who hasn't seen the film, the arrival of it on streaming next month will be an excellent time to get caught up. it's time to find out what the fuss is about, as director Rian Johnson has already confirmed he's hard at work on a sequel.

Fans of the Thrombey shouldn't get too excited. That family won't be back for the next installment. Instead, the franchise plans to follow Craig's Detective Blanc to his next case, not unlike the Agatha Christie Poirot mysteries.

The real question for fans is if Blanc will bring his friend Marta along on the next case to help him solve it or bring back Lakeith Stanfield as Detective Lieutenant Elliott. After all, Poirot did have his little set of helpers, including his secretary Miss Lemon, Detective Chief Inspector James Japp, and his assistant, Captain Arthur Hastings. Having a good, trusted team to solve crimes is essential. Fans can only hope that Blanc agrees.

Knives Out begins streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday, June 12, 2020.