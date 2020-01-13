The Oscar nominations are out. Once again, Marvel has been rewarded for its ceaseless push for the Academy to recognize its films. The 2019 Oscars was the company's most successful push to date, with multiple nominations for Black Panther. This year, there was a concerted effort for the Academy to recognize both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans as Iron Man and Captain America, along with hopes for at least a few nominations for the film that wrapped up Phase III, Avengers: Endgame. The good news is, Avengers: Endgame was nominated for a 2020 Oscar. It just wasn't a Best Picture nom.

On the one hand, Avengers: Endgame isn't the sort of film that routinely gets Oscar nominations. When the Academy planned to add a "Best Blockbuster" category to include films like it in the ceremony, the response from fans was to refute such a thing was necessary. As one tweet quoted from Mad Men: "That's what the money's for!"

But Avengers: Endgame isn't just any money-making blockbuster. (Though it was 2019's highest-grossing film by an order of magnitude.) It represents an achievement in cinema unlike anything in history — the capper to a 22 movie serial comprised of 11 different franchises over a decade. Though it may not bee seen as equal to films like Little Women or Parasite, it deserved recognition somewhere.

It got one nomination for Best Visual Effects. It will compete against The Irishman, The Lion King, 1917, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Endgame's biggest moment was one of the most visually stunning of the entire year in film. Captain America hears the callback line "On your left" from Falcon, and then hundreds of portals open, with heroes pouring out onto the battlefield to stand against Thanos. It's the culminating moment of every Marvel film since Tony Stark stood at a podium and said: "I am... Iron Man." And it's one that fans still can't watch without getting choked up.

On the one hand, Marvel would have loved to land another Best Picture nomination for Avengers: Endgame. Coming back to back with Black Panther, it would have suggested that the latter's nomination last year was not a fluke, but the beginning of bigger things. But with Joker a shoo-in for this year, it seemed the Academy couldn't find it in their hearts to make room for two "comic book" films.

Perhaps next year will be kinder in the nominations hunt for Marvel. Make no mistake: As long as the Academy is at least paying some attention, Marvel will be submitting its films "For Your Consideration" from here on out.