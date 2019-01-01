Happy New Year, everyone! Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean the fun has to stop now. To ring in the New Year, Chili's is introducing a new $5 margarita of the month special, and let me tell you now you'll want it. Chili's January 2019 margarita of the month, The Cherry Blossom, is sure to turn heads and please fans everywhere.

On Jan. 1, 2019, Chili's launched The Cherry Blossom, a margarita made with Lunazul blanco tequila, St-Germain, Chili’s Fresh Sour, and Grenadine. The flavor was picked by Chili's guests and ChiliHeads, (which is what the restaurant calls store leaders), and took the esteemed title of favorite margarita from over 60,000 votes. The Cherry Blossom was joined by four worthy opponents in the final race for favorite: The Flirt, The Lucky Jameson, The Tequila Trifecta, and The Crown Apple Crisp, each made with their own unique recipe. Before voters had whittled the selection down to a final five, cocktails like The Great Pumpkin, The Firecracker, and The Citrus Bomb were also among the worthy contestants for January margarita of the month. Better luck next time!

If you're not already craving the Chili's Cherry Blossom margarita, just take a peek at a picture of this super-Instagrammable pink cocktail with its cherry and lime garnish. You'll definitely want your first marg of the new year to be a Chili's margarita of the month.

Courtesy Chili's

According to Chili's, The Cherry Blossom originally debuted in April 2018, right around the time cherry blossom trees start to bloom around the U.S. In keeping with this seasonally appropriate theme, Chili's featured $5 Crown Apple Crisp margaritas to celebrate summer, Hennessy Harvest margaritas in the fall, and the Red Nose Rita to celebrate the holidays in December. No matter what the season, Chili's $5 margaritas always capture the mood.

While customers and margarita fans wait patiently to see what 2019's margarita of the month lineup will be, it's worth revisiting some noteworthy Chili's moments from the past year. In 2018, Chili's introduced the $5 margarita of the month special, ensuring that guests could dine and drink affordably. In March, the restaurant knocked margarita prices all the way down to $3.13 to celebrate its birthday, and over the summer Chili's celebrated National Tequila Day by offering discounted margs again. But the deals aren;t limited to drinks: in April, the bar and grill debuted the Boss Burger made with five different kinds of meat: beef patty, smoked brisket, rib meat, jalapeño-cheddar smoked sausage, and bacon. After Thanksgiving, Chili's featured a Cyber Monday pop-up store with a The Office-themed shirt that said "I feel God in this Chili's tonight." In the most epic move of all, the restaurant chain stayed open on New Year's Eve 2018 ensuring guests can get a delicious, wholesome meal before a night of partying or staying up late.

Whether you're a fan of Chili's, margaritas, or tequila in general, you'll want to take advantage of Chili's January 2019 margarita of the month for a fruity first margarita of the year. Hurry, because once the month is over The Cherry Blossom will go back to being regularly priced. Happy sipping!