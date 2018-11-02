Like most typical broke millennials, there's nothing I like more than a solid drink deal. So, like the frugal human being I am, I usually tend to get my margarita fix at Chili's. That's right — the fast-casual chain (which you've probably come to know and love) offers $5 margarita deals which rotate on a monthly basis. To kick off November, Chili's' $5 Hennessy's Harvest Margarita is here, and it's everything I could ever want. It looks super cozy for fall and it has a super affordable $5 price tag. I honestly cannot wait to try it.

If you aren't entirely sure what kind of plans you have in store for November, let me fill you in. You'll be trekking out to Chili's with all your pals to try the chain's latest and greatest $5 Margarita of the Month, known as Hennessy's Harvest. According to Chili's' Twitter page, the beautiful autumnal beverage appears to consist of a blend of Lunazul Blanca Tequila and Hennessy cognac, and based on the photo, it may also contain lime and orange flavors. Elite Daily reached out to Chili's for more information on the seasonal beverage, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Regardless, I'm guessing it tastes somewhat like a hybrid between a hot toddy and a classic margarita, and I don't know about you, but that's pretty ideal to me.

Anyway, if you know me at all, you could probably assume that this is the drank of my dreams. Really — if you love fall, tequila, and cognac, it sounds positively delish. Plus, if you're 21 years and older and have a designated driver, you'll be all good to go. I mean, what do you have to lose? It only costs five freakin' dollars (yes, it's true!), so your bank account won't even be mad about it.

The photo of the beverage in Chili's Twitter post makes it look absolutely marvelous. Between that super generous salt rim, the juicy-looking citrus flavors, and a blend of tequila and cognac, it looks and sounds super coz and simultaneously refreshing. Honestly, I could go for one of these perfect fall sips right now.

Last month, the chain's October $5 Margarita of the Month was called The Great Pumpkin Margarita, and it was perfect for Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers nationwide. Made with a blend of Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Captain Morgan, and Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup, it was beyond ideal for fall beverage enthusiasts everywhere, who were seeking out a cheap (and obviously spooky) alcoholic beverage.

If you're a regular Chili's customer like myself, you've probably taken advantage of one or more of their $5 Margarita of the Month deals. And in my personal opinion, November's Margarita of the Month definitely doesn't fall short of expectations. Between the cognac, tequila, and citrusy flavors, it'll definitely warm you up, especially on a crisp fall day, while simultaneously making you feel even better than ever. November is about to be lit, guys — I can almost taste it.