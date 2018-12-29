Don't get me wrong — New Year's Eve is one of my absolute favorite holidays (aside from my birthday, of course). But, managing to find an open restaurant (that doesn't have incredibly long lines and isn't exorbitantly expensive) can be really, really difficult. Luckily, though, these 12 restaurants open on New Year's Eve 2018, and they're sure to satiate your pre-New Year's celebration hunger. Plus, they won't break the bank. And that, my friends, is a freaking holiday miracle, if you ask me.

Maybe your New Year's Eve celebrations will consist of drinking at a swanky bar, dancing the night away at a few clubs, or simply hanging out on that sweet, comfortable couch of yours for a totally lit Netflix movie marathon. Regardless of what you decide to do, though, snagging some good eats is a totally necessary step to ensure you don't end the year on a hangry note. Luckily, a number of restaurants are going to be open on both New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day (some with more limited hours, of course). With options like Chipotle, McDonald's, Chili's, and even Starbucks, there's no way you'll be hungry during those first few hours of 2019. You can check out which spots will hit the spot on Dec. 31 by checking out the list, below.

1 Chipotle Giphy Good news! You'll be able to get your burrito fix prior to and after your NYE festivities, because on Dec. 31, according Chipotle, the Tex-Mex chain is going to close at 8 p.m. Then, they will resume regular hours on Jan. 1, 2019. Talk about a yummy new year.

2 Subway Giphy Seeking out a foot-long sub in between NYE festivities? No worries — there's a good chance your nearest Subway location will be open. According to Subway, each of the chain's many locations have different holiday hours, so you should check with your local restaurant to make sure it's open when hunger strikes on Dec. 31.

3 Chili's Giphy If you're craving mozzarella sticks and a moderately-priced drink amidst your celebrations, Chili's is, in fact, open on both New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. According to Chili's, hours can vary by location on holidays, though, so make sure to call ahead.

4 Applebees Giphy There's a chance that stuffing your face with chicken tenders appeals to you more than partying with your pals does. If that's the case, nearly 1,700 Applebee's locations will be open New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), according to Applebee's. Again, your nearby location's hours may vary, though, so check with your nearest restaurant for specific holiday hours.

5 McDonald's Giphy If you find yourself craving a Big Mac after that midnight NYE 5K, get ready for the best post-workout meal of your life. Hours for the chain will vary on New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day, per McDonalds, so make sure to check out your nearest location before you go.

6 Starbucks Giphy Warm up those fingertips with a hot chocolate in between New Year's Eve parties at Starbies. According to Starbucks, select locations will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Store hours may vary by location, and certain stores might adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. Make sure to check if your closest location will be open via the Starbucks store locator.

7 Burger King Giphy Maybe you're planning on galavanting into the New Year with a Whopper in hand, and if that's the case, you totally can. According to BK, select restaurants will be open on New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day. To ensure you get your end-of-year BK burger, though, you should check with your local restaurant about its hours before visiting.

8 IHOP Giphy Depending on where you're celebrating the end of 2018 and the beginning of a new year, you might be able to start the New Year by drowning in maple syrup. According to IHOP, the operating hours for most locations will vary on New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day, while some might not even be open. So, you may want to call ahead to find out.

9 Waffle House Giphy Anyone from the South knows anything can happen at Waffle House, and luckily, you'll be able to make it there this New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. According to Waffle House, the waffle joint will definitely be open 24 hours on both days at every location, so be prepared to dive head-first into one (or a few) post-celebration short stacks.

10 Dunkin' Giphy Dunkin's holiday hours will vary by location, according to Dunkin', which means you should definitely call your nearest restaurant before hitting the road on New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day. If you decide to do so, the coffee chain highly recommends downloading the mobile app for your convenience.

11 Taco Bell Giphy If your goal for 2019 is to "live más," you might be able to get all of your Tex-Mex favorites on New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day. Make sure to call your local T-Bell chain ahead of time, though, because according to Taco Bell, hours may vary.