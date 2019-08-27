Hi, hello. Just interrupting your regular Hannah B./Tyler C. programming for an unrelated bit of Bachelor news. ICYMI, several of Colton Underwood’s contestants savagely roasted his smooching skills on the Aug. 26 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. It all started when Derek Peth opened up the line of fire by asking everyone to share their worst kissing experience — and not one but three ladies named Underwood as theirs. Fortunately, Cassie Randolph's response to claims Colton Underwood is a "bad kisser" may have just salvaged her boo's rep. Not only did she comment on the situation, but true to her character, she did so gracefully.

But first: let’s discuss the digs that started the whole debacle. Sydney Lotuaco was the first to throw Underwood under the bus, and Caitlin Clemmens was quick to follow suit. Finally, Tayshia Adams chimed in to agree — while also patting herself on the back, of course.

“Yeah, not gonna lie,” Adams said. “But he got better by the end of the season … I think I’m a good teacher.”

Fortunately for Underwood, not every lady who competed for his heart had negative things to say about his make-out moves. Randolph showed that she could maintain her sense of humor about the situation while still sticking up for her SO, and tweeted, "Kiss me dammit you good kisser you," along with a clip of the couple in a lip-lock. Apparently, she’s not the only one who thinks Underwood knows what he’s doing, either. Demi Burnett came to his defense, too, responding, “I thought coco was a good kisser.” Randolph then responded to Burnett’s tweet with: “Same. Still do and I guess that’s all that matters.”

#MicDrop. Randolph just shut. It. Down. But she also makes an important point here. There’s no such thing as a “bad kisser” or a “good kisser.” Everyone has different likes and dislikes when it comes to physical intimacy, and what makes one person swoon may send another one sprinting away at full speed. As long as you maintain open communication with your partner about what does and doesn’t work for you, you can become increasingly in tune with each other’s preferences and thus, enjoy increasingly pleasurable experiences together. What could be better than that? The learning process is half the fun. Clearly, Randolph and Underwood are on the same page about what makes for a steamy smooching sesh, and that’s what ultimately matters.

Besides, the couple still appears to be going strong. What sets Underwood and Randolph’s Bachelor relationship apart is that they’ve been taking things slow — they’re not engaged, and they’re not even living together. They’re just getting to know each other and seeing where things lead. That may be a novel concept in a world where people typically propose with a Neil Lane rock after just a couple of months of knowing each other.

Still, that doesn’t mean they aren’t serious about pursuing a future together. Back in April at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, Underwood hinted that he’d likely be popping the question within the next year. And at MorningStar Farms’ "Lose Your Veginity" event on Aug. 21, he told Life & Style magazine that he and Randolph have already discussed how many children they want.

So, what’s the lesson learned here? There will always be people who kiss and tell, but for every person who leaves a bad review, there’s someone else who leaves a glowing one. Here’s wishing Underwood and Randolph a happily ever after filled with many more mind-blowing make-outs.