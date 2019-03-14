After a bumpy ride, it looks like Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are finally happily together. But are Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph in love? Viewers of this season know all too well that Randolph didn't initially feel the same love for Underwood that he felt for her. But, luckily, it looks like she's come around since then. And the one thing that made her fall for him is... well... it's surprising.

"The thing I was shocked to find out about Colton is that we both eat the weirdest things," she told People. "We eat the same! Our first dinner, Colton got some Wasa crackers and a bowl of Dijon mustard, and that was our appetizer. I looked at it and I said, ‘That’s something I would do!’ I knew I definitely loved him then!”

“I was like, ‘Aw, this is awesome!’ We also both like to throw a bunch of random ingredients in a bowl and call it dinner,” Underwood added to his girlfriend. “And even some of the things I’m self-conscious about, she loves about me. That’s why I know she’s my best friend. And she’s who I’m meant to be with for the rest of my life.”

Ah, after all of that back and forth this season, if only Underwood knew all he had to do to win Randolph's heart was order some Wasa crackers with a side of mustard! Hindsight 20/20, am I right?

The two have been together long distance for four months since filming The Bachelor's finale. Now, Underwood is moving to Los Angeles to be close to Randolph and her family. While they're not living together, Randolph says the two will be spending every day together.

Now that the two are officially in love, Randolph isn't being at all shy about her feelings for her new boyfriend.

In the first Instagram she ever posted of the two of them together, she made the caption:

I was going to wait until west coast aired to post this, but I am too impatient. So here it goes! The secret is finally out!!! Colton, you truly have my heart ♥️ Walking into this experience, I honestly wasn’t sure that true love could come from it. It hasn’t necessarily been the easiest road to get to where we are, but if that’s what it took to get here, then every single twist and turn has been undeniably WORTH IT. The last 4 months, just focusing on “us” have been amazing and you have become my best friend. You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for. You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the “rules” to fight for us. I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side. I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our “journey”... I’d jump a thousand fences for you and “like, I know, I KNOW”😉 that I love you more than words, point blank♥️ps. you still give me butterflies 🦋

Underwood also took to Instagram to profess his love for Randolph:

Whatever I write will never fully articulate the feelings I have for you. You are the most incredible person whom I have ever met, you have the kindest soul and the sweetest heart. You changed my life for the better and made this year the best year of my life. I can’t wait for our adventures ahead... I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancé. I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you. Let’s do this thing they call life... together... forever. I love you @cassierandolph

Congrats to the happy couple! Here's to a lifetime of Wasa crackers and mustard.