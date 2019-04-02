BTS ARMY, the boys are back with more Map of the Soul: Persona concept photos, and if you thought versions one and two were swoon-worthy, wait until you see their latest snaps, because BTS' Map of the Soul: Persona concept photos versions three and four are literally heart-stopping. As in, your heart will skip a beat (or two... or a million) when you see the epic gorgeousness contained within them.

In versions three and four of the boys' MotS: Persona photo sets, the theme of featuring the boys in rose-toned rooms within a house in various states of getting ready continues. While in versions one and two, the boys were depicted getting ready in a bathroom, this set features them fully dressed and vogueing in their room and seductively eating some fruit.

These photo sets will be featured in versions three and four of the album, respectively. And considering they're all too hot to handle, it's understandable why ARMYs want to get their hands on every version.

You can check them out below. But before you do, I just want to remind you that I warned you about their heart-stopping nature, so I won't be held accountable for anything that happens once these photos hit your eyeballs.

Without further ado, here's version three:

Yes, BTS gets ready in the morning and then pose in front of their mirrors holding a single red rose. Or, if the theme of the album is anything to go by, maybe that's just the persona they've put out there.

And here's version four:

I don't think I've seen one single person look hotter eating fruit than V, Suga, Jungkook, RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Jimin.

While most of the boys are getting ready to munch on one grape or one strawberry, V decided to try out a whole batch as an earring (which I love and it totally works). Meanwhile, Jimin was just like, "Nah, Imma eat the whole batch and who's gonna stop me?" Not me, Jimin. Not me.

Versions three and four of the boys' concept photos are just one more addition to the slow drip, drip, drip of teasers that BigHit Entertainment has been dropping in the lead up to the boys' highly anticipated new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, dropping on April 12.

Things kicked off on March 27 when BigHit dropped RM's solo track, aptly called "Persona," as this era's comeback trailer. And if there was any doubt that the BTS ARMY is excited about this comeback (lol, as if), the fact that the "Persona" video is chilling at 22 million views on YouTube just six days after its release should definitely put that doubt to rest.

As for what ARMYs can look forward to in the week and a half they still have to wait before Map of the Soul: Persona is finally in their hands, based on past comebacks, you can probably expect BigHit to release the album's tracklist and a couple of music video teasers for the still yet-to-be-announced title track every other day or so.

After that, it's full steam ahead with comeback goodness, like the boys' debut on Saturday Night Live, possibly an appearance at the Billboard Music Awards, their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concerts all over the U.S., and who knows what else that hasn't been announced. Basically, these next couple of months are going to be lit.