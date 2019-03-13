BTS ARMY? Are you OK? Really, are you? Because I'm personally feeling very attacked right now. And I mean that in the very best way possible. Because on March 11, BTS announced their new album is called Map of the Soul: Persona and that it'll be in our hands in just one month. Then they started pre-sale the very next day. So, if that wasn't enough to put you in an emotional state, just wait until you hear what Saturday Night Live just casually announced on their Twitter: BTS will make their SNL debut as musical guests on April 13. No, this is not a joke. I'm not punking you. BTS is going to perform on SNL. And these tweets about BTS' Saturday Night Live performance announcement are all over the place emotionally, because ARMYs cannot breath.

First, SNL made their official announcement in a casual tweet dropped on the internet as if they weren't knocking the very air out of my and every AMY in existence's lungs. The tweet reveals that Emma Stone will be hosting on the night BTS makes their SNL debut and their performance will follow the likes of musical stars like Tame Impala and Sara Bareilles, who will perform in the weeks ahead of them.

It's no easy feat snagging a spot on SNL's stage, so it's an amazing feat for BTS (and possibly historic considering I can't recall any K-Pop bands hitting that stage before BTS). Their appearance on the show will also be an amazing opportunity to show a brand new audience what they've got and steal even more hearts.

AMRY Twitter is on fire over the news:

ARMY had a sneaking suspicion that BTS would be in the U.S. by May 1 to perform at the Billboard Music Awards, but this announcement is sending the fandom into a brand new tizzy of speculation and anticipation.

Fans are generally wondering if BTS will have their actual comeback on SNL, which would mean BTS is going to be doing a lot of jet-setting in April to promote Map of the Soul: Persona.

The most important question to me is: Will the boys participate in any skits? Although musical guests on the show don't always take part in skits on the show, it's not uncommon for them to do so. Actually, I recall another internationally famous boy band doing just that a couple years ago.

I'll just casually drop One Direction appearing in SNL's "Girlfriends Talk Show" skit all the way back in 2014 here:

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

The BTS ARMY knows exactly how I feel:

I know that a lot of information is being thrown at you every day, my fellow ARMYs, and with BTS' momentum right now, there's no chance things will slow down, so get used to that thumping in your chest. We're going to be on high alert for the next month for sure. My thoughts are with y'all in this epic time!