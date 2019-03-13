The big day is finally here, ARMY! As we all know, BTS' latest album, Map Of The Soul: Persona, is dropping worldwide on April 12. I know, I know — that's still a whole month away. But pre-order is available already. Which means we are officially in BTS comeback season! If you click over to the Persona website, though, you might notice something a little strange — it turns out, there's more than one version of the album available for purchase. In fact, there are four of them! Why are there four versions Of BTS' Map Of The Soul: Persona album?

If you're not familiar with K-Pop releases, you might be wondering about this, but don't worry. There's a good reason there are four versions of the album — and why fans want every one.

According to BigHit's official pre-order website — persona.usa.ibighit.com — each version of Map Of The Soul: Persona will sell for $23.98 a pop, and will include the following:

1 CD in an oversized package with a photo book

Mini book

Photo card

Photo film

Postcard

Poster

So, why four versions? Does each version have different songs?

Nope! The reason there are four versions is that each CD will have different concept art inside. In other words, the photo book and mini book mentioned above will have different photos based on what version you get. Which means you're probably gonna wanna cop them all.

"This item is 1 of 4 different album covers," the site copy reads. "You must select each one individually and add it to your cart in order to get the full set."

Pretty cool, right? What we don't have yet is the cover art for each CD. Instead, we're treated to a bunch of pink boxes punctuated with question marks where the individual photos should be:

persona.usa.ibighit.com

Of course, the lack of artwork or any major details hasn't stopped BTS fans from happily parting with their hard-earned cash to spring for all the versions of the Map Of The Soul: Persona album (all four albums run for about $100 in total).

Check out some of their excited tweets:

Media outlets first started speculating in January that BTS would be dropping a new album in May. Then fans were alerted on March 11 that the BTS album was actually coming on April 12.

In a press release for Map of the Soul: Persona sent to Elite Daily, the album was described as marking the "beginning of a new chapter" for BTS, but no other details were released.

Guess we'll have to wait until the album drops on April 12, to find out exactly what that new chapter is gonna be.

Meanwhile, as if all of his wasn't exciting enough on its own, we now have confirmation that all seven of the boys will be appearing as the musical guests on Saturday Night Live the very next day on April 13.

Emma Stone will be the host, and honestly I feel like this is the collab we've all been waiting for.

Obviously, Twitter blew up with the news that Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, and Jin were all gonna just casually roll up to perform on SNL the day after their album is released:

Live from New York... it's BTS!