BTS is riding an incredible high into the new year after having an epically successful 2018. In the K-Pop scene, a "comeback" is what you call the debut of a new release and all the promotional efforts that surround it. In 2018, BTS had three with the releases of Face Yourself, Love Yourself: Tear, and Love Yourself: Answer. While K-Pop has been popular with niche international audiences for decades, with each successful comeback in 2018, BTS further catapulted themselves, and the genre, into "mainstream" status. And now they, along with their K-Pop contemporaries, are getting more international recognition than ever before. Now ARMY all over the world (old and new) can't help wondering: When will BTS drop a new album, and have, as it's called, a comeback? Well, it could be coming sooner than you think!

BTS' August 2018 release, Love Yourself: Answer, was the final installment of their record-breaking Love Yourself album series. The last two installments made history, with Love Yourself: Tear, which was released in May 2018, becoming the first album by a K-pop group to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart. They topped the chart again with Love Yourself: Answer.

Now, it seems the boys are gearing up to make more history with a brand new 2019 comeback.

According to a report by Korean newspaper Donga that's been translated by fans into English, insiders close to BTS are saying they're planning a comeback for early 2019.

Did you hear that?

That's the sound of international ARMY collectively freaking out over the prospect of a new BTS comeback!

According to an AllKPop translation, the report states:

BTS is currently preparing for a new transformation... They are very busy with preparations for their new album, set for release in early 2019... As the group previously hinted at a collaboration track with British singer/song-writer Ed Sheeran, many are anticipating this comeback album.

What's even better is that unlike their last three comebacks, this one will reportedly feature an entirely different concept. According to AllKPop, the report continues,

After finishing up their Love Yourself series, BTS are in the midst of drawing up a new series concept. The framework of the next series has been set, and there's only intricate details remaining. They have also already completed recording some of their b-sides.

Elite Daily reached out to BTS' team for confirmation on the comeback rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

All of these ~insider~ insights into a possible early 2019 comeback seem to check out. BTS hasn't exactly been secretive about their hopes to continue their international musical reign into 2019 in their many (many) award show speeches, as they collected daesang after daesang on the year-end Korean award show circuit.

Not to mention, Ed Sheeran hinted in a November 2018 interview with Heat World that BTS was recording a song he wrote, only for Suga to seemingly confirm the news a couple weeks later with a tweet featuring a screenshot of a song being put together in a music production program with the caption, "hmm... this is for you @edsheeran#SUGA."

BTS is wrapping up their Love Yourself World Tour on April 7 in Bangkok, Thailand, so with it all but confirmed that BTS is already recording new music, it's not too far-fetched to believe a comeback could be in store for as early as May 2019!

My fingers are crossed!