BTS said 2019 was going to be their year and they were not lying. Right on the heels of making headlines at the 61st Grammy Awards (without even performing), BTS has gone and announced their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, which will kick off on Saturday, May 4, in Los Angeles, California. After the BTS ARMY's initial celebration on Twitter, fans got down to business doing what they do best: analyzing the boys' schedule to figure out what it all means. Eagle-eyed fans noticed something major that has everyone wondering: Will BTS perform at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards?

Fans are convinced they will for a few pretty compelling reasons.

1. The BBMAs' usual air date changed

Based on the Korean Award show circuit as of late, it's been a long-running suspicion within the BTS fandom that award shows have begun scheduling their ceremony dates based on whether BTS — the hottest (and busiest) boy band in the world — can attend.

Major U.S. award shows typically happen on weekends to facilitate peak viewership, and when it comes to the BBMAs specifically, they've held their ceremony on the third or fourth Sunday in May ever since they relaunched the show in 2011 (after going dormant in 2006). So, when it was announced that the Billboard Music Awards would go down on May 1 — a Wednesday — sirens immediately began going off in fans' heads.

It started off as just a suspicion, of course, but when BTS announced their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour dates, fans couldn't help but notice something they felt was pretty telling. Check out the May tour dates and see if you pick up on the BTS ARMY's drift:

May 4, 2019 — Los Angeles, CA, Rose Bowl Stadium

May 11, 2019 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

May 18, 2019 — E. Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2019 — Sao Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque

Do you see it? BTS has concerts scheduled for every Sunday in May.

Bare with the BTS ARMY: It stands to reason, considering the huge nature of BTS' stadium tour, that BigHit has had the wheels in motion on their touring schedule for a while now. Which means that since they will be performing in New Jersey and Brazil on May 18 and May 25 (the two dates one might have expected the BBMAs to go down on this year based on the past eight years) BTS would not have been able to attend the BBMAs no matter what Sunday they were scheduled on. On top of that, the show was scheduled on the first Wednesday in May, which happens to be the Wednesday before the boys' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour kicks off in L.A., making it possible for them to pop in to the BBMAs before their schedule kicks into high speed and they're totally busy jet-setting around the country for the rest of the month.

It could all just be a coincidence, or the big wigs planning the BBMAs scheduled the show to make sure the biggest boy band on Earth could attend. Considering BTS was the most-talked-about act at the 2019 Grammys just for presenting an award and the boys actually stand a chance to get their first music-based BBMA nominations this year, it's actually not that far-fetched of a theory.

But there's another reason fans think BTS will perform at the BBMAs (if this reason just isn't convincing enough for you):

2. BTS' rumored comeback aligns with the BBMAs

It's been long rumored that BTS will have their next comeback in the second quarter of 2019. And, last year, the boys made history when they debuted new music on the Billboard Music Awards stage, becoming the first K-Pop band to ever perform at the show.

If BTS' past promotional schedule is anything to go by, one could guess that BTS will debut new music in late April and hit the BBMAs stage with new music on May 1. This is a seriously compelling theory, right?

You can't get anything past the BTS ARMY! Their investigational skills are no joke, y'all! I'm CONVINCED. BBMAs 2019, here BTS comes (maybe...).