International ARMY, it's time to stop what you're doing, find a seat, and take a deep breath, because what I'm about to tell you will seriously blow you over with excitement. I'll cut to the chase: BTS just announced another world tour, and BTS' 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' World Tour announcement is going to make you so, so, sooooooo happy!

BigHit Entertainment announced the world tour dates in a new YouTube video that'll seriously have you feeling all the emotions for a couple different reasons. For one, if you haven't yet had the opportunity to see BTS live, it's very likely a new date has been added in your area. Secondly, the Speak Yourself tour is going to be a friggin' stadium tour! Remember when RM said 2019 is going to be the year of BTS? Yeah, he wasn't lying.

BigHit has announced dates in the U.S., Brazil, Europe, and Japan with more dates to come. The first round of dates are as follows:

May 4, 2019 — Los Angeles, CA, Rose Bowl Stadium

May 11, 2019 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

May 18, 2019 — E. Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2019 — Sao Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque

June 1, 2019 — London, UK, Wembley Stadium

June 7, 2019 — Paris, France, Stade de France

July 6-7, 2019 — Osaka, Japan, Yanmar Stadium Nagai

July 13-14, 2019 — Shizuoka, Japan, Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa

Check out the announcement video below!

ibighit on YouTube

Tickets go on sale starting March 1 at 10:00 a.m., so definitely set your alarms because those tix are gonna sell like hotcakes. (Seriously. The boys sold out Citi Field stadium in New York City in less than 20 minutes, so you better have your ticketing website of choice locked and loaded on March 1.)

With more BTS tour dates being announced, there are definitely a few questions fans have on their minds.

One thing to take note of is that BTS' first tour date in L.A. is suspiciously close to when the Billboard Music Awards go down on Wednesday, May 1. Is this a sneaky sign the boys will attend the awards?

Secondly, BTS has been hard at work recording their next album and rumor has it they're planning a comeback for the second quarter of 2019, right around the time the Speak Yourself stadium tour kicks off in Los Angeles. So, if the boys are attending the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, will they also be performing and debuting new music there like they did in 2018 when they became the first K-Pop act ever to perform at the Billboard Music Awards?

The last question is: If the boys are debuting new music right around the time their tour kicks off, does that mean the Speak Yourself tour will feature new jams?

Let's just say the ARMY is HERE FOR IT. Fans are so proud of the boys, especially considering the sheer size of the stadiums the boys will be playing (the smallest stadium seats 50,000 attendees while the largest seats 90,000).

Fans have already gotten #SPEAK_YOURSELF trending on Twitter.

Thank you, BTS. Thank you, for real.