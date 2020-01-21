The BTS ARMY had almost accepted that BTS wouldn't perform or appear at the 2020s Grammys ceremony, but one new development has fans slipping right back down the rabbit hole. BTS' "Black Swan" dance photo has ARMYs questioning whether it's really for the group's upcoming Late Late Show performance, or whether it's for BTS' possible Grammys performance instead. Fans dug around for more info, and what they found is interesting.

This year, the Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26. The ceremony includes a star-studded lineup of performers, like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, and Rosalía. For the past few weeks, the Grammys has been announcing performers a few at a time, and the BTS ARMY hoped BTS would be one of them. With BTS dropping a single before the release of Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb. 21, fans believed they would perform "Black Swan" for the first time at the Grammys, making it their biggest comeback stage to date.

However, just a few hours after dropping "Black Swan" on Jan. 17, BTS announced they'll debut their latest single on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, Jan. 28, instead. Fans were excited to hear the announcement, but they also believed this ruled out the possibility of a Grammys performance.

That all seemed to change when BTS flew out to LA on Jan. 18 — 10 days before their Late Late Show appearance. Fans found BTS' early U.S. arrival very suspicious, since they usually don't travel so far ahead of planned performances. Then, the group shared some "Black Swan" rehearsal pictures on Instagram, and this one peaked ARMYs' interest:

BTS rarely posts on their IG, so fans thought these photos were a huge deal, and how it could possibly hint BTS was actually planning on doing a surprise performance at the Grammys. Fans pointed out their setup looked too big for a TV performance, and even compared the location to previous Grammys rehearsal rooms.

Other fans were skeptical, however, especially because of the BTS logo on the floor. They believed the photos had something to do with BTS' own performances (like maybe an upcoming tour), rather than a Grammys stage shared by other artists.

BTS did say their first performance of "Black Swan" will be on The Late Late Show With James Corden, so many believe it's likely the rehearsal pictures were taken while preparing for it.

If not as performers, fans hope BTS can at least attend the Grammys as guests or presenters like they did last year. Since the ceremony is still a few days away, BTS can announce anything, so fans should be prepared either way.