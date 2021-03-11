Move over, Keeping Up With The Kardashians; Netflix's Bling Empire is on its way to becoming one of the hottest TV shows featuring rich reality stars. The first season of the series, which hit Netflix on Jan. 15, 2021, immediately drew a fanbase — and that's a good thing, since it's now renewed for another season. Here's everything we know about Bling Empire's Season 2 premiere date, cast, and trailer so far:

On March 10, Netflix's Twitter account revealed two of its fan-favorite reality TV series (otherwise known as ~docusoaps~) have been renewed. In addition to Bling Empire getting a Season 2, the streamer announced Selling Sunset — Netflix's other show about wealthy, beautiful people living in Los Angeles — will return for Seasons 4 and 5. Netflix's tweet also mentioned a possible crossover episode, in which Bling Empire star Anna Shay meets up with Chrishell Stause to attend an open house. Whoever is behind Netflix's Twitter was probably just making a joke, but a worlds-colliding moment like that would be perfect for the two shows. Better yet, get Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn to co-host a lavish party with Bling Empire's Christine Chiu. Now that would be an episode for the books.

But that's just one fan's fantasy (for now). Let's get to the facts.

'Bling Empire' Season 2 Premiere Date

As of March 10, it's unclear when Bling Empire Season 2 will hit Netflix. Season 1 was filmed way back in 2019 and didn't premiere until early 2021. However, that doesn't mean fans will necessarily have to wait over a year for the next season. Now that the cast and crew have a full season under their belt and know what they're doing, they could blaze through filming and post-production, delivering a new season as early as late 2021. Of course, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could shake things up in ways unknown, so fans will have to stay tuned.

'Bling Empire' Season 2 Trailer

Because Bling Empire Season 2 was just announced, there's no trailer yet. But rest assured, like everything else about the show, it's going to be epic.

However, Netflix did release a video hyping up the Bling Empire and Selling Sunset renewals, using clips from already-released episodes and teasing new ones are "coming soon."

'Bling Empire' Season 2 Cast

Although nothing is confirmed as of March 10, fans are hopeful to see the return of everyone in Season 1's main cast: Kevin Kreider, Kelly Mi Li, Anna Shay, Kane Lim, Kim Lee, Christine Chiu, and Cherie Chan. Christine and Cherie both seem to still be with their respective partners, Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Jessey Lee, so they will likely be back too. However, it's possible one Bling Empire guy, Andrew Gray, might not show up in Season 2, since he and Kelly announced their breakup just hours before Netflix revealed the show's renewal.

Netflix

Stay tuned for more Bling Empire Season 2 updates as they're announced. Until then, you can stream Bling Empire Season 1 on Netflix.