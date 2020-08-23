No matter how much we try to fight it, life is filled with ups and downs, and like it or not, it's pretty much impossible to be happy all the time. You contain a whole spectrum of human emotion, and no matter how much you take care of your mental well-being, challenging feelings will always surface every now and then. However, these challenging feelings are what motivate you to grow. They shove you out of complacency, encourage you to try new things, and help you realize what truly matters in life. August 24, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — and, unfortunately, they might be experiencing the darker shades of the emotional spectrum. But don't think of the experience as something to stress about. After all, tough times can also be defining times.

This week is marked by the beginning of Virgo season. Although Virgo season can help you become more organized, focused, knowledgable, and productive, it does come with a few caveats (like all astrological seasons do). One of the main caveats being that it can be a more overwhelming time for those born under the influence of air. This is because, typically speaking, the elements air and earth don't mix with ease. When the sun is in an earth sign, it may feel slow-moving, emotional, practical, frustrating — or all of the above — for someone born with placements in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius. However, these challenging times help air signs build strength and grit. Even though they might feel weighed down by the intensity of it all, they're really just experiencing growing pains.

Here's what the following zodiac signs can expect:

Gemini: You May Be Feeling More Emotional And Sensitive

Feelings are not something your zodiac sign is typically equipped to deal with, Gemini. While you have feelings like everyone else, you might prefer to laugh your way through emotional experiences or pretend everything is fine when it really isn't. This week, you might find that your usual coping mechanisms aren't working as well as they normally do. It's as if all the emotions swirling inside you are becoming too much to contain and you need an outlet; a way for you to actually sit down and feel. Set your heart free, Gemini. You'll feel so much better.

Libra: You Might Be Slipping In And Out Of A Dreamworld

Are you having some trouble staying focused? Falling asleep when you least expect it? Having trouble caring about your usual responsibilities? That's because, this week, your intuition and spiritual center are being activated, Libra. You're processing so much information internally; information you may not even realize that you're processing. The whole experience is exhausting, so it's no wonder you're feeling out of it. Give yourself permission to simply be with whatever it is you're feeling. You're healing in ways you don't even realize. Try your best not to interrupt the process.

Aquarius: You're Having A Deep And Transformative Experience

You might be seeing the end of something in your life, Aquarius. It does not necessarily mean your life is changing dramatically or a chapter is coming to completion. It could simply mean saying goodbye to something that once was featured prominently in your life. And, as of right now, saying goodbye may be for the best. Change is difficult, especially for a fixed sign like yourself, but embracing it is intrinsic to the process of self-improvement and growth. However, right now, you may just be experiencing a sense of loss. Have faith that something new and beautiful will begin in its place, because it will.