The summertime may be in full effect, but in the midst of its seasonal blooms and sunny atmosphere, things could feel especially challenging in August for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Looking on the bright side, however, the chaos will start making more sense once the sun enters earthy Virgo mid-month and things start to settle down. Until then, there's a lot to take care of.

August's tedious to-do list goes hand in hand with the effects you'll be feeling due to Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, Neptune, and Chiron retrograde. Retrograde cycles are similar to a "recess" for a planet. When a planet retrogrades, it slows down, which provides the collective with an opportunity for reflection and review. In addition to the effects of Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, Neptune, and Chiron retrograde, August will be action-packed with pivotal transits, starting with the full moon in Aquarius on Aug. 3. This full moon will be especially potent, as both the sun and the moon will be fiercely challenged by revolutionary Uranus, which also happens to be this moon's planetary ruler. This aspect is called a T-Square and shocking Uranus — the planet of chaos, technology, rebellion, and unexpected change — will be the focal point, creating friction and chaos when it comes to your values, practicalities, and your overall sense of security.

There's a revolution happening in is very moment, but there's more to come, especially for those who have been reluctant to step outside of their comfort zones lately. The good news is, Mercury will soon join forces with the sun in cinematic Leo on Aug. 4, just days before pleasure-seeking Venus slides into intuitive Cancer on Aug. 7. This energy will feel incredibly soothing, especially after Venus' bumpy retrograde through Gemini.

Keeping this in mind, August could be more challenging than usual for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Here's why.

Shutterstock

Taurus: You're Feeling Restless And Unacknowledged

Be gentle with yourself, Taurus. With the sun beaming directly through cinematic Leo — via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation — you'll likely be feeling the need to retreat this month, at least until the sun enters Virgo on Aug. 22. However, given that Leo is a fellow fixed sign, your sense of stability will automatically be challenged this season. And in addition to the inner restlessness and general irritability, this month's full moon in Aquarius will activate your career-driven tenth house of authority, professional legacy, and public reputation. A challenging T-Square igniting electric Uranus in your sign could also bring a surprise or two, so try your best to find comfort in the unexpected. Your long-term goals are undergoing great change right now, as are you.

Virgo: You're Shedding Layers And Restructuring Your Visions

Take some much-needed time for yourself this month, Virgo. With the sun activating your secretive 12th house of karma, closure, spirituality, and all things behind the scenes, you'll have the opportunity to take a step back and recharge your batteries before kicking off your birthday season. If you're feel more lethargic than usual, make sure to get some rest. Taking care of your mind, body, and soul will be a priority, especially after the full moon in Aquarius on Aug. 3. This lunation will shake up your sixth house of health, work routine, and due diligence, which means something needs to be acknowledged and perhaps readjusted.

Capricorn: You're Doing Some Deep Reflection

You've come so far, which means you can't stop now, Capricorn. The sun will beam directly through your shady eighth house this season, until it enters Virgo via your expansive ninth house of experiences on Aug. 22. For the time being, however, the sun will shed light on the darker parts of your psyche while illuminating the things you're most afraid of or perhaps reluctant to confront. Leo season will feel like a powerful rebirth for you, but it's not the same rebirth you've gotten used to experiencing these past two years. The full moon in Aquarius will ignite your pleasure-seeking house of finances, stability, and unique possessions and this will bring closure and clarity, especially when it comes to your self worth.