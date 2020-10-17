It's been so long since fans have gotten an Ariana Grande album. Her previous record, Thank U, Next, which released in February 2019, was a massive success, pumping out hits like "7 Rings" and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," so fans can't wait to hear what's next from the star. Over on Twitter, Grande teased a few songs she's been working on, and even though fans only heard snippets, they can already tell her sixth record is going to be her best one yet. Ariana Grande's Positions album details will only get everyone more excited for what's to come.

This year, Grande has been focusing a lot on collaborations. On May 8, she and Justin Bieber shared their romantic single, "Stuck With U," and then just a few weeks later, Grande teamed up with Lady Gaga for "Rain On Me." The track went on to win Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Cinematography at the 2020 VMAs, while Grande and Bieber's song won Best Music Video From Home. Fans loved the collabs, but couldn't wait for Grande to release some solo music again.

After a year and a half of waiting, Grande confirmed she'll finally drop another album in 2020. Check out everything fans know about the project so far below.

When Will Ariana Grande's New Album Drop?

Following months of teasing music was coming soon, Grande made her album announcement on Oct. 14. "I can’t wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted. Although she didn't reveal an exact date, it's likely the project will arrive either on either Oct. 23 or Oct. 30. Both dates fall on a Friday, which is when most artists release their albums.

What Will Ariana Grande's New Album Be Called?

On Saturday, Oct. 17 Instagram post, Grande may have dropped her album title. The video shows a computer keyboard backlit with a green light, and her hand comes into view, hitting one key at a time. She starts by typing 'P,' then 'O,' and so on until it spells out the word "Positions," which fans think is her new album title.

If that's the case, then fans can expect a title track called "Positions" as well.

Grande also posted the vid on Twitter, and fans started asking if it was the album name or a single off the album:

With all the new info Grande is dropping on social media recently, fans can expect a lot more details about the album in the coming days.