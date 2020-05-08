Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" Lyrics Will Put You In Your Feels

When Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber announced their duet "Stuck With U," fans were instantly sold. Grande and Bieber have been friends for years, but they've never collaborated on a song like this before. The lyrics to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" are spreading hope and radiating joy to everyone in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Grande and Bieber announced their collab on May 1 in a series of tweets, with Grande revealing the "proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children’s foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic."

Grande and Bieber later teased the instrumentals for the tune and encouraged fans to share videos of themselves making the best of their quarantine time. "This is the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now," Bieber wrote.

They did not disappoint. Check out the lyrics below.

[Verse 1: Ariana Grande]

I'm not one to stick around

One strike and you're out, baby

Don't care if I sound crazy

But you never let me down, no, no

That's why when the sun's up, I'm stayin'

Still layin' in your bed, sayin'

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Got all this time on my hands

Might as well cancel our plans, yeah

I could stay here for a lifetime

[Chorus: Ariana Grande]

So, lock the door and throw out the key

Can't fight this no more, it's just you and me

And there's nothin' I, nothin' I, I can do

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So, go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn't change

Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande]

There's nowhere we need to be, no, no, no

I'ma get to know you better

Kinda hope we're here forever

There's nobody on these streets

If you told me that the world's endin'

Ain't no other way that I can spend it

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande]

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Got all this time in my hands

Might as well cancel our plans (Yeah, yeah)

I could stay here forever

[Chorus: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande]

So, lock the door and throw out the key

Can't fight this no more, It's just you and me

And there's nothin' I, nothin' I, I can do

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So, go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn't change

Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

[Bridge: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande]

Woah

Baby, come take all my time

Go on, make me lose my mind

We got all that we need here tonight

[Chorus: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande]

I lock the door (Lock the door) and throw out the key

Can't fight this no more (Can't fight this no more), it's just you and me

And there's nothin' I, nothin' I'd rather do

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So, go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn't

All this lovin' you, hatin' you, wantin' you

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with

You, oh oh

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.