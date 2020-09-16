Ariana Grande is the queen of many things — music-teasing included. After dropping two smash hits in the first half of 2020, Grande gave fans a snippet of new music on Monday, Sept. 14, that had Arianators going wild wondering if she's working on a record. Since it's been a whole year since Grande dropped her fifth studio album Thank U, Next, music fans all over are wondering: Will Ariana Grande drop an album in 2020? Well, here's what we know ... so far.

Grande hasn't released any solo songs since 2019, but has continued to stay busy collabing with Justin Bieber on their quarantine anthem "Stuck With U," which dropped on May 8. The duo's song was a total jam and also served as a fundraiser for the First Responders Children's Foundation. Grande and Lady Gaga's bop "Rain On Me" dropped shortly after on May 22. The women also performed the song at the 2020 MTV VMAs, where they snagged three awards for the track: Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Cinematography. Grande and Bieber's collab also won Best Music Video From Home.

So after a huge first half of 2020, and a lot of time stuck in-doors due to the coronavirua pandemic, it wouldn't be a surprise if Grande felt inspired to get back into the studio — and from some of her latest tweets, it seems she's doing just that.

"Brb," Grande tweeted on Monday alongside a 5-second clip of new, and (obvi) flawless vocals.

Grande also tweeted a simple sentence on Monday that seemingly teased new lyrics: "Know my love infinite nothing that i won’t do." For months, fans have been speculating Grande is working on her new era of music, which they're calling "AG6," so these teases had her Twitter followers wondering if she's hinting at a new album.

The tweets got a lot of attention from Arianators, many who shared similar messages of "drop the album now!" Cue the excited reactions.

Back in May, Grande told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she didn't "really feel comfortable putting anything out right now," in terms of an album amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, that hasn't stopped her from staying busy in her at-home recording studio, and her feelings about an album drop could have easily changed over the past few months.

Whether or not Grande will drop an album before 2021 is still up in the air, but she's definitely got some new music in the works, and she'll release it when the time feels right for her. Hopefully, for fans' sake, it's in 2020.