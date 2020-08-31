The MTV Video Music Awards celebrate the best and brightest artists in music, so it only made sense Ariana Grande was among the 2020 nominees. Ari had an all-star year with several mega-hits with Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, and when the VMA nominees were announced, both "Rain On Me" and "Stuck With U" were nominated numerous times. Grande actually led the nominations list with a total of nine nods, and her Arianators couldn't have been more proud. When the show finally kicked off, they were equally as passionate. These tweets about Ariana Grande's 2020 VMAs wins are full of pride for the singer finally getting the recognition she deserves.

Grande was nominated in several key categories at the 2020 VMAs. The nominees for the coveted award for Video of the Year included her song "Rain On Me" with Gaga. In fact, "Rain on Me" scooped up so many nominations at the 2020 show. It was also nominated for Song of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Cinematography, and Best Choreography.

When it came to the nominees for Best Collaboration, Ari's name was actually listed multiple times. In addition to "Rain on Me," her song "Stuck with U," which she released with Bieber was also in that category. Basically, it's Ari's world and we're all just living in it, and fans were Arianators rooting for her to win big.

By the end of the night, Grande took home four awards. She won Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Cinematography for "Rain On Me," and Best Music Video From Home for "Stuck With U."

More to come...