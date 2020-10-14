It's time for 2020 to get a little better — at least musically. After months of teasing new music, Ariana Grande is officially (almost) ready to release an entire album for fans to go wild over. All year, music lovers have been wondering: When will Ariana Grande drop her 6th album? While an exact date is still TBD, the singer just shared some real exciting news about it, and it seems the record is coming much sooner than people anticipated.

This year, Grande has released two extremely successful collabs: One with Justin Bieber, and another with Lady Gaga. Grande and Bieber's stay-at-home anthem dropped in May, and doubled as a COVID-19 fundraiser for the First Responders Children's Foundation.

On May 22, Grande's second collab of the year took over the airwaves when she and Gaga debuted "Rain On Me," along with an amazing music video. The women went on to perform the upbeat track at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 30, where they also took home three awards for the song: Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Cinematography.

Hot off the heels of that success, Grande took to social media on Sept. 16, to share what fans assumed was a snippet of a new single. "Brb," Grande captioned the 5-second clip of her vocals.

While the mini-teaser was all well and good for fans, the real reveal came on Wednesday, Oct. 14, when Grande tweeted: "I can’t wait to give u my album this month."

Still, details of the exact release date and what else fans can expect from the album haven't been announced just yet, but since it's already mid-month, the record has to be coming sometime in the next two weeks.

One thing is for sure: Arianators will be waiting patiently for Grande's 6th album to drop any day now.