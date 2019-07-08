F*ck a fake smile. Ariana Grande has been honest about her emotions with her fanbase. That has become especially true during her Sweetener/Thank U, Next Tour currently underway. The singer is filled to the brim with feeling, and sometimes those feelings come pouring out on stage, happy or not. Grande is frequently seen crying on stage. Sometimes it's grateful, happy, "my dreams have come true" kind of tears, but other times they're sad ones. And Ariana Grande's Instagram about crying on tour following her most recent moment of getting emotional on stage explains her mindset.

Grande has been through a lot since 2017. After taking a yearlong hiatus following the Manchester bombing in May 2017, the singer went through a breakup from Mac Miller, who died in September 2018, and she had a whirlwind romance and breakup with Pete Davidson. Then came an onslaught of musical success following the release of Sweetener and Thank U, Next. She was named Billboard's Woman of the Year, and during her speech, she said that it's been a heavy experience having her most successful year of her professional life also be one of the worst years of her personal life. That sentiment sheds light on her mindset while on tour.

In her July 6 concert, Grande started uncontrollably crying in the middle of the song "R.E.M." Fans in the audience tweeted about their concern for her, as did fans who weren't there once they saw the videos.

Grande posted a response to the fan concern on Twitter and Instagram on July 8, but the posts have since been deleted.

"Tour is wild. Life is wild. I’m grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got," Grande started off in her post, according to a report by Elle. "I’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. I’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out. I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. It’s a dream come true."

The post continued,

No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started. I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing my humanness … so sometimes I cry a lot! I thank you for accepting my humanness. I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through. I feel it and I appreciate it. And all of you so much.

She capped the post off with an explanation for why she was making this statement.

"I’m sharing this because I’m grateful and because I want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone," she said. "It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time… but I want you to know, you aren’t alone and I think you’re doing great. Love you."

Grande is a staunch mental health advocate following the years of hardship she's had. It's part of what makes her fans so concerned for her when they see her visibly upset on stage. But as her post made clear, a lot of the time, the best medicine for her is getting to connect with her fans during her shows.

Grande maintains that she won't be canceling her tour, which is set to continue throughout the U.S. through December 21.