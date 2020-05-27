Just when you thought things could not possibly get any messier between with regards to their divorce, it turns out Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are reportedly not speaking to each other anymore. “They are communicating through their attorneys,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on May 27. “There is currently zero chance of reconciliation.” Yep, you read that correctly. "Zero." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cavallari and Cutler for comment on the source's reported claims but did not hear back in time for publication).

Cavallari and Cutler first announced their split on April 26 with posts on their respective Instagram accounts. (That being said, there is some speculation that Cavallari still runs Cutler's Instagram account.)

Each account featured a different picture of the couple alongside this caption:

With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.

Since then, things have gotten progressively messier between the two. A few highlights:

And now this. Oh, man. What a doozy.