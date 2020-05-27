Are Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Speaking Amid Their Divorce? The Report Update Is Sad
Just when you thought things could not possibly get any messier between with regards to their divorce, it turns out Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are reportedly not speaking to each other anymore. “They are communicating through their attorneys,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on May 27. “There is currently zero chance of reconciliation.” Yep, you read that correctly. "Zero." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cavallari and Cutler for comment on the source's reported claims but did not hear back in time for publication).
Cavallari and Cutler first announced their split on April 26 with posts on their respective Instagram accounts. (That being said, there is some speculation that Cavallari still runs Cutler's Instagram account.)
Each account featured a different picture of the couple alongside this caption:
With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.
Since then, things have gotten progressively messier between the two. A few highlights:
- Cavallari reportedly felt "blindsided" by Cutler's divorce filing.
- Cavallari reportedly cited "inappropriate marital conduct" in her divorce filing, in addition to "irreconcilable differences."
- Cutler reportedly asked for joint custody of their three children, while Cavallari asked for full custody. (Luckily they've reportedly since managed to reach a custody agreement that allows them to split their time with their children equally).
- Cavallari crashed away from Cutler at her bestie's place with their three children.
- Cavallari might have posted a Mother's Day tribute to herself from Cutler's Instagram account.
- Cutler reportedly stopped Cavallari from getting her own place unless she agreed to his parenting plan.
- Fans resurfaced rumors Cavallari's ex best friend Kelly Henderson has something going on with Cutler. (Henderson has since vehemently denied the rumors).
And now this. Oh, man. What a doozy.