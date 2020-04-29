As if news of their split wasn't sad enough as it is, Kristin Cavallari’s reported reaction to Jay Cutler filing for divorce makes the situation even more heart-wrenching. According to a source who reportedly spoke to E! News on April 28, Cavallari was apparently "blindsided" by Cutler's divorce filing. While a source told E! News on April 26 that the reality star reportedly knew "that their marriage has been over," the fact that Cutler actually went ahead and filed for divorce reportedly came as a surprise. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cavallari and Cutler for comment in response to these claims; Cavallari's rep declined to comment and Cutler's rep did not respond in time for publication).

"She had hoped they could work things out more amicably and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger," a source source told E! News on April 28. In particular, a second source who reportedly also spoke to E! News on April 28 said Cavallari was reportedly "caught off guard" by Cutler's claim that he was the "primary caregiver" of their three children. According to a third source, "Jay was playing for the NFL a majority of their marriage, for him to call himself the primary caregiver just because he is retired and she is working is not accurate."

E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

"His filing was basically trying to take her out of the equation so she had to respond strongly," the second source reportedly told E! News. "She's not going to be taken out of the equation when it comes to her children." While Cutler only filed for joint custody, a fourth source reportedly told E! News Cavallari felt the need to file for full custody as she "feels she can raise the kids in the safest environment."

Both Cutler and Cavallari announced they would be splitting on April 26, each of them posting a picture of them together on Instagram alongside this caption:

With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.

Since then, it has come to light that Cutler filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause on April 21 and Cavallari did the same on April 24, citing both "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct."