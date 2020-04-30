Well, it turns out their split didn't come from nowhere. According to court papers reportedly obtained by Us Weekly on April 29, Kristin Cavallari reportedly wanted to move months before her divorce from Jay Cutler. The papers reportedly claim "things were so bad in the marriage" back in November 2019 that Cavallari signed a contract for a new place. Apparently Cutler "never objected" to his wife's attempt at moving away from him but they reportedly ultimately decided not to buy it so they could try to "salvage the marriage."

Sadly, the court papers reportedly write that Cutler and Cavallari eventually "realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable."

OK, now here's where things get extra complicated. The papers obtained by Us Weekly reportedly claim Cavallari and Cutler started seriously discussing parting ways in early March. Around then, Cavallari reportedly went back to her house hunting, reportedly ultimately deciding she wanted to buy the $5.5 million house she originally wanted to buy in the fall. On April 27, the day after they announced their split, Cavallari reportedly decided to make things official by apparently signing a contract to buy the Franklin, Tennessee home.

The complicated part is that she reportedly did so without running it by Cutler because she apparently thought his “lack of objection in November" would mean he's still cool with her trying to buy the house this time around. Unfortunately for the Very Cavallari star, that reportedly didn't turn out to be the case. Apparently Cutler tried “to intimidate” Cavallari by saying he would not let her buy the house unless she agreed to his proposed parenting plan. (ICYMI: Cavallari is asking for full custody of their three children while Cutler is asking for joint custody.)

Things only reportedly got messier from there as she reportedly got an email shortly thereafter saying Cutler's lawyer had instructed his business manager not to release the money for the house to Cavallari. In the document reportedly obtained by Us Weekly, Cavallari reportedly claimed this was Cutler's way of "punishing" her and that this sort of thing "is typical of his behavior toward her."

As for why Cavallari reportedly feels the need to move, Cutler reportedly has moved back in with her after apparently having spent the past few weeks living separately since they returned from their trip to the Bahamas in early April. Now Cavallari reportedly “fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children.” What could possibly be so "unhealthy," you ask? Well, according to the papers, Cavallari reportedly claimed Cutler makes "inappropriate statements” both to her and about her to their kids and “attempts to draw her into an argument” in front of them. Now Cavallari reportedly “fears the situation will escalate.”

Here's to hoping the couple is able to find an amicable way to get through this.