During a May 16 Instagram Live conversation with her stylist Dani Michelle, Kristin Cavallari said she's quarantining at a friend's amid Jay Cutler divorce. While Cavallari, who filed for divorce from Cutler on April 24 and listed their date of separation as April 7, didn't go into detail on her split, she did give some updates on her life. First off, she's living with her best friend Justin Anderson. ICYMI: Anderson, a hair colorist, and his fiancé Scoot Austin Rhodes are who Cavallari and Cutler were stuck in the Bahamas with for three weeks back in March. Apparently, Cavallari went straight to Anderson's place following the trip. "I'm at my friend Justin's house right now," Cavallari told her stylist during the Instagram Live chat. "We've been together for the entire quarantine time — literally from day one."

Considering the fact that she then got into describing the trials and tribulations of parenting during a pandemic, it's safe to say Cavallari's kids are also in quarantine with her at Anderson's home. "I will tell you, the no school thing is tough," Cavallari lamented during the Instagram Live. "With the boys, Jaxon will not listen to me. He refuses to do work. I'm like, 'I can't fight with you about doing schoolwork.' It's too hard."

"My kids are young so that's nice," she continued. "My boys are 7 and 6 so it's not the end of the world if they're not sitting here doing schoolwork every day but everyone's going a little stir-crazy because we really can't go anywhere."

They're also running out of ideas for things to do at home. "With my kids, it's, like, 'All right, what should we do today?' We've maxed out every creative idea."

Like pretty much everyone else in the world, Cavallari said her routine has been thrown by the quarantine. "I used to wake up at 5 a.m. every morning, work out and then I would get my kids ready for school, take them to school and go to the office," she shared. "I haven't set an alarm since all of this has been going on."

The late wake up time has also been giving her a chance to log in some extra snuggles with her kids. "Because of my kids, I get up from anywhere between 6:30 and 8 a.m. I don't normally let my kids sleep with me, but I've been rotating my kid for the last week," she shared, adding that "it's cute but those are the moments that will never be the same, we'll never get those back. So in that sense, I've been trying to really enjoy that time with my kids."

Cavallari and Cutler announced their split on April 26. Since then, things have gotten progressively messier as Cavallari reportedly fights for full custody of their three children.

Given her current difficult circumstances, it's nice to see Cavallari is still managing to snag in some happy memories.