Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are "not in a good place." According to Entertainment Tonight, the new parents are still living together in Cleveland, but Kardashian is having a "difficult" time being there when all she wants to do is take baby True home to L.A. and be with the rest of her family. So are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson breaking up? What's going to be the status of their relationship when she leaves Cleveland? The answers to these questions are still up in the air, but things aren't looking good. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"Khloé and Tristan continuing as a couple isn't a sure thing," a source told Entertainment Tonight, noting that the two are "not in a good place." They continued, "Khloé is still upset over everything that came to light regarding Tristan, and is taking time to enjoy being a new mom before deciding the future of her relationship." While their relationship status might be skating on thin ice, Kardashian is reportedly planning on staying in Cleveland for a "few weeks to a month at least," according to the source.

Kardashian has been posting to her app just as frequently as she was before giving birth on April 12. In a post on April 23, she might've addressed the reports of Thompson's infidelity in a roundabout way.

The post was mainly about her siblings (it was titled "My Wish For All My Siblings"), but she talked about life being short and prioritizing happiness later in the post. She has yet to officially comment on the reports of Thompson's infidelity during her pregnancy, but this blurb on her app may be a bit of a response to it all.

Her post about her siblings said,

I genuinely wish for all of my siblings that they find everlasting happiness in all that they do! Life is short, and at times, we put so many others before us, but one of our priorities should be our own happiness. Once you have that, it trickles down to everyone around us. I sincerely wish happiness and peace to my sisters and brother.

She continued,

The Tristan Thompson cheating rumors started on April 10 when The Daily Mail and TMZ released videos that seemingly showed Thompson kissing various other women. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams at the time, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Kardashian reportedly gave birth to True Thompson two days later on April 12.

Kardashian posted about True for the first time on April 16 when she announced her name.

The photo showed what appears to be a room in Thompson's Cleveland home decked out in pink balloons, flowers, and baby gifts. Kardashian's caption read,

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!

While lots of people on Twitter made the joke that Kardashian named her daughter True even though Thompson wasn't true to her, the real inspiration behind the name is likely different. Many fans believe Kardashian named her daughter True because after years of dreaming of becoming a mother, this baby is a dream come true. And the name Dream isn't available because that's the name of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter.

Kris Jenner also revealed that her grandfather's first name was True, so the name is packed with meaning that has nothing to do with the status of Kardashian and Thompson's relationship. Only time will tell what happens between Khloé and Tristan, but things aren't looking good.