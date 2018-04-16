A huge congratulations to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who announced the arrival of their daughter on April 16! We've been lucky enough to follow Khloé on the journey of her pregnancy, and now that she's here, we're fortunate that we didn't have to wait (too) long to hear what the couple named their daughter. Drum roll please... Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson named their daughter True Thompson, and I am absolutely loving it.

This whole journey began back in December of 2017, when Kardashian took to Instagram to share the news that she and Tristan Thomspon were expecting a child. Her post featured her growing baby bump and Thompson's hands wrapped around her waist. She wrote:

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

Before she found out her baby's gender, Kardashian went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told Ellen that if she was having a son, she'd name him Tristan Junior, but she was unsure what to name her baby if it was a girl.

"For a girl I don't even know where to begin. I think I'll go with a K or a T name though," she told Ellen, and from there, fans on Twitter immediately came to Kardashian's aid, offering up some pretty great name options:

Kardashian announced the name in an Instagram on April 16, showing a party set-up full of pink balloons. It was captioned,

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!

We seriously can't wait to see little True grow, especially with two loving parents like Kardashian and Thompson. Kardashian even talked about how she knew Thompson was "The One" on her website and app, and it's clear just how deeply in love she is with the father of her child. When asked how she knew, she wrote:

My answer for this probably doesn't apply to everybody, but I knew Tristan was the one very quickly—I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone. Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about 'us.' I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions.

She continued,

Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine. It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone. It's really easy to fall in love with someone during a honeymoon phase when you haven't yet discussed the logistics of life. But you have to talk about the real things if you want a real/long-lasting relationship.

Of course, things are probably a little less serene and a little more dramatic since reports emerged on April 10 that Thompson was allegedly cheating on Kardashian throughout the course of her pregnancy (neither Thompson nor Kardashian have responded to requests for comment on the reports). But if that Instagram announcement is anything to go by, it looks like at the very least the two are thrilled to be parents, and are clearly devoted to their new little girl.

A big thanks to Kardashian for allowing us to watch her throughout the months of pregnancy, and for letting us obsess over just how perfect her daughter is.

