If you survived the intense full moon in Scorpio we experienced last week, pat yourself on the back. Your soul was filled to the brim with conflicting emotion and yet, you remained resilient. I know the planets have been putting you through the wringer lately, so you'll appreciate the news I'm about to give you. As of April 30, 2018, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Cancer, and Capricorn. If you happen to be born under one of these signs, you have so much to look forward to.

The vibrant month of May has only just begun, and the first week is full of calm (for a change). It's like the stars understand that we're going through a lot right now. With Pluto, Saturn, and Jupiter all in the midst of retrograde at the same time, we could certainly use a chance to gather our bearings. The sun is still gliding sensually through Taurus season, bringing us closer to the earth and rooting us where we stand. Venus is lightening things up in Gemini, infusing the social scene with charm and flirtation. By the end of the week, the sun will form a sextile with Neptune, ruler of dreams, illusions, and psychic energy. You might even feel a bit spacey because the world of your imagination will feel far more interesting than reality. All in all, this week will have everyone wearing rose-colored glasses.

Taurus: You Will Love Being You

You're the star of the show right now with the sun in your first house of the self. If the sun were a neon sign, your name would be up in lights. You're feeling sensual, luxurious, healthy, and loved. This energy will surround you and permeate you, taking you exactly where you want to be. At the end of the week, the sun will form a sextile with Neptune, infusing your inner world with beauty, planting genius ideas in your mind.

The only downer in the midst of your exhilaration is that things might not be so exciting in your love life. With Pluto, your love planet, still rolling backward in a punishing retrograde, you might be experiencing trouble with your partner. If you're single, you might feel like there's no one out there who really gets you. Who cares? Fall in love with yourself instead.

Cancer: You'll Feel Bad*ss And Magnetic

If you feel like your social life is just glittering with harmony and entertainment, it probably has something to do with the fact that the sun is lighting up your eleventh house of community. Since the sun also happens to be your financial planet, you may be landing opportunities left and right. By going out and networking, you're furthering your career, so you have every excuse to keep your weekend schedule all booked up. Don't pass up any invites! You have no idea who you might meet.

Since Pluto, your planet of pleasure, is in retrograde, all this social interaction might seem more mature than usual, more about furthering your place in the world rather than goofing off and having a good time. There's no harm in that; your self-esteem loves it when you're productive.

Capricorn: No One Is Having More Fun Than You

You're the envy of all other zodiac signs right now, with the sun causing a storm in you fifth house of pleasure and entertainment. If you feel guilty that you're not focusing on your career or your "higher" pursuits right now, snap out of it. The planets want you to nourish your soul with some vibrant memories. Work will always be there. In a few weeks, you'll be in a much more productive mood. Right now, you need to dive right into the fun. It's calling your name.

With the sun forming a sextile with Neptune this week, you'll feel high with happiness. Neptune also happens to be your communication planet, so make sure you surround yourself with fascinating people with whom you can exchange beautiful ideas.