Applebee's is about to make all your wildest, booziest dreams come true. Starting April 1, the restaurant is offering a delicious twist and serious discount on everyone's fave happy hour drink — and you won't want to miss it. Applebee's' $1 Strawberry Dollarita for April 2019 comes with a fun Twizzlers straw for a sweet add-on to an already tasty and affordable sip, so cancel your April plans and go to Applebee's instead.

It may be April Fool's but Applebee's Strawberry Dollarita with Twizzlers is no joke. For just $1, Applebee's guests can sip on a strawberry-flavored margarita garnished with a Twizzlers licorice straw that can be eaten on the side or, if you're feeling festive, used to sip the boozy drink. In fact, in a press release sent to Elite Daily, Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, recommended that guests do just that. Kirk shared:

Sippin’ on a Strawberry Dollarita through a strawberry-flavored Twizzlers straw is just about the coolest and most exciting way to drink a margarita. No question about it.

Kirk also noted that Applebee's is all about providing a space where people can have fun and memorable experiences with friends, and Insta-worthy moments like drinking a marg with a candy straw is pretty memorable for sure.

Of course, only guests 21 and older can enjoy Applebee's Strawberry Dollaritas. Availability of the festive drink will vary by location.

Judging by fan reactions on Twitter from the last launch of the Strawberry Dollarita in August 2018, the drink is likely going to be a huge hit this spring. During its last launch, Twitter users responded positively to the sweet and boozy menu item, writing things like, "Strawberry dollarita is worth all 100 pennies," and "Bless you @Applebees for your Strawberry Dollarita."

If you're a longtime Applebee's fan, you know all about restaurant's discounted drinks. For St. Patty's Day, for example, Applebee's featured a $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch made with Absolut vodka, green apple flavors, ginger, and lemon and topped with an edible candy rainbow for the final festive touch. For Mardi Gras, Applebee's created a $1 red concoction called the Hurricane and made with a fusion of rum, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime. The restaurant even created a version of your fave hard candy, Jolly Ranchers, in colorful cocktail form.

Die-hard margarita fans can also head to Chili's for flavorful discounted margs. Each month Chili's features a new margarita of the month for just $5 — to ring in 2019, the restaurant featured The Cherry Blossom as January's margarita of the month, a mouth-water concoction made with Lunazul blanco tequila, St-Germain, Chili’s Fresh Sour, and Grenadine. To celebrate Valentine's Day, Chili's featured The Grand Romance, a marg made with Grand Marnier and Lunazul, and the March feature, The Lucky Jameson, celebrated St. Patty's in green style.

Whether you're celebrating the arrival of spring with a Chili's marg of the month or Applebee's' $1 Strawberry Dollarita, you can't really go wrong either way. Happy sipping!