With St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, Applebee's is helping you get lucky early with a seriously festive drink of the month promo. Get ready to take your tastebuds on a rainbow-hued adventure, because Applebee’s' $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch for March 2019 sounds like a delicious twist on a Moscow Mule with hints of green apple and a candy rainbow to top it all off. Move over, Dollarita, because this Rainbow Punch might just be the chain's most creative libation yet.

According to a press release shared on Saturday, March 1, the restaurant chain is helping customers start off the weekend on the right foot (or, rather, drink) with a 10-ounce mug filled with a St. Patty's Day-inspired cocktail and topped with a gummy "rainbow," all for just $2. While you won't find a pot of gold at the end of this candy rainbow, you can at least count on welcoming spring with a boozy beverage that packs plenty of flavor in each sip.

Per the press release, this month's Absolut Rainbow Punch starts with Absolut vodka, which is mixed with green apple flavors, ginger, and lemon for a tasty and refreshing reinvention on your classic Moscow Mule. If you're looking for a happy hour staple that balances any sweetness with the fresh flavors of citrus and ginger, this green-hued beverage sounds like it will be right up your ally. Plus, this festive libation is pretty much guaranteed to help you get into the ~spirit~ of things and feel at least a little bit Irish come St. Patrick's Day.

Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, explained about the inspiration behind March's drink creation in a press release:

"We created a crisp, refreshing cocktail to help us forget about the rough winter we all went through. So, we made a vibrant green punch, packed it with flavor, and topped it with a rainbow. Literally, it comes with a rainbow that you can eat!"

Considering that St. Patty's Day festivities can span multiple weekends depending on the city, I definitely appreciate that you can get a taste of the rainbow for just $2 every day of the month in addition to March. 17.

Plus, with Mardi Gras also coming up on Tuesday, March 5, there are multiple reasons to celebrate this month — and Applebee's is gifting customers with a few tasty ways to do it right. In addition to the Absolut Rainbow Punch, rum drinkers are going to want to try February's drink of the month (the Dollar Hurricane), which is serving up some Bourbon Street vibes for just a few more days. Until March 5, customers can get in on the flavors of New Orleans, aka a "delicious fusion of rum, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime," all for just one buck. TBH, I'd recommend trying both while they're available.

In other words, the first week of March is about to get so lit at Applebee's with two incredibly cheap and delicious options that are here to get the party started.