Gifting your partner chocolate on Valentine's Day might be your favorite tradition. This year, you can sweeten up your surprise for bae by getting them an assortment of hot cocoa bombs. If you've been scrolling through TikTok or Insta lately, you know hot chocolate bombs are everywhere. They're a perfect treat to enjoy on chilly nights together, and these Valentine's Day hot chocolate bombs to buy on Etsy will warm your partner's heart.

The most exciting part about a hot chocolate bomb is when it explodes in your mug. That happens when warm milk is poured over the chocolate sphere, melting it until it reveals the cocoa inside. Some of these hot cocoa bombs from Etsy include extra sweetness, like fun flavors or marshmallows inside. You can order as many as you'd like, and some are sold as boxed sets. The choices are endless, so be sure to pick the cocoa bombs your sweetheart will enjoy the most.

If your Valentine loves everything Insta-worthy, they'll adore a heart-shaped cocoa bomb in red or pink. Flavor may be more important to your partner, so a vegan cocoa bomb that tastes like a chocolate strawberry would be a great choice. You can always opt for a traditional cocoa bomb, and wrap it in a cute Valentine's Day mug to add a little extra love. Another idea is planning a romantic dessert picnic in your living room and serving bae a hot cocoa mug that’s ready to enjoy. Whatever you decide, you can't go wrong by ordering any of these hot chocolate bombs for your super sweet V-Day festivities.

1. These Vegan Cocoa Bombs Come In Fun Flavors Bulk Vegan Hot Chocolate Bombs $50 | Etsy See on Etsy Get your partner some flavored hot chocolate bombs. These delicious treats from Etsy come in sweet flavors, like strawberry and mocha, and they're vegan. Since you'll receive a box of 10 with your order, you'll have plenty to enjoy with your Valentine.

2. These Cocoa Bombs Are Pretty In Pink Valentine's Day Luxury Small Hot Chocolate Bombs $3 | Etsy See on Etsy These pink hot chocolate bombs are almost too pretty to melt. They're gorgeous to look at and incredibly delicious to savor. Pick out a few of these small hot chocolate bombs in different flavors for your partner to enjoy all Valentine's Day long.

3. These Pink Ghirardelli Bombs Shine Valentine's Gift Pink Hot Chocolate Bombs $5 | Etsy See on Etsy Give a little bling to your Valentine by ordering a few of these pink hot chocolate bombs with golden flakes on top. Choose between many delicious flavors, such as red velvet, cinnamon bun, and salted caramel. You can also customize your cocoa bombs with marshmallows inside.

4. These Cocoa Bombs Make Perfect Valentines Valentine's Hot Chocolate Bombs $6 | Etsy See on Etsy These cocoa bombs are right on theme for Valentine's Day with "XO" and heart decorations to choose from. The "Be Mine" bombs are great for letting your crush know how much you care about them. A pack of four comes with an assortment of white or standard cocoa mix.

5. These Insta-Worthy Hot Chocolate Bombs Are Heart-Shaped Hot Cocoa Bombs $9 | Etsy See on Etsy If you're going for Insta-worthy, these cocoa bombs are what you're looking for. They're not only heart-shaped, but come with super vibrant sprinkles on top. You can even choose the sprinkle mix you want, like a rose gold mix or a red and pink mix.

6. These Boozy Hot Chocolate Bombs Are For Adults Boozy Hot Cocoa Bombs $5 | Etsy See on Etsy You might want to give your bae these boozy hot chocolate bombs if you're 21 and up. Choose from different liquor fillings, like Fireball, Bailey's, or Malibu Coconut Rum.

7. These Cocoa Bombs Have A Chocolate Or Candy Coating Hot Chocolate Bombs for Valentine's Day $30 | Etsy See on Etsy Do you want to give your bae a candy coating or real chocolate? That's the question you'll need to answer when it comes to picking out these Valentine's Day-themed hot cocoa bombs.