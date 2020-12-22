Hot chocolate bombs are the viral trend of the season every foodie should try. When you do, you'll need some Instagram captions for hot chocolate bombs. After all, the best part about a hot chocolate bomb is seeing it melt away in your mug. You'll want to share that memory with your friends, and posting on the 'gram is the easiest way to do so.

These sweet treats have been so popular that there are plenty of hot chocolate bomb recipes to follow along with on TikTok. With just some melted chocolate, hot cocoa mix, and marshmallows, you can have your very own cocoa bomb to enjoy on a cozy winter day and share the rest of the batch with your housemates.

If you decide to decorate your hot cocoa bombs with sprinkles and drizzled chocolate, you'll want to take pictures of your masterpieces first and foremost. The other must-do is capturing a video of yourself pouring the warm milk over the cocoa bomb while it melts into hot chocolate goodness. You could even snap an after pic of your festive mug placed next to garland and some holiday decor, or a sippin' selfie of yourself enjoying your drink a chocolot. Whatever you end up posting, you'll be totally prepared with these 35 hot chocolate bomb captions.

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

1. "Sweetness overload."

2. "Warm wishes and marshmallow kisses."

3. "Hot chocolate is like a hug from the inside."

4. "Winter evenings were made for hot chocolate."

5. "Feeling mugnificent."

6. "Keep calm and get your hot chocolate on."

7. "I love you a chocolot."

8. "Chocolate is the answer. Who cares what the question is."

9. "Did it for the TikTok."

10. "The best way to drink hot chocolate."

11. "Festive pjs and hot chocolate bombs."

12. "If you haven't had a hot chocolate bomb yet, what are you waiting for?"

13. "This hot chocolate bomb really melted my heart."

14. "I'm a real Grinch before I've had my hot chocolate."

15. "How can we ever go back to regular hot chocolate?"

16. "The holidays are better with hot chocolate bombs."

17. "You mocha me so happy."

Rita Kheruimova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

18. "All I want for Christmas is a hot chocolate bomb or a few"

19. "It's hot chocolate weather."

20. "Wake me up before you cocoa."

21. "You da hot chocolate bomb."

22. "Bombastic Love. So fantastic." — Britney Spears, "Bombastic Love"

23. "Walking in a winter wonderland is lot easier to do when you've got some hot chocolate."

24. "This hot chocolate bomb is brewtiful."

25. "We go together like hot chocolate and marshmallows."

26. "Just trying to stay cozy this season."

27. "Keeping things festive."

28. "It's like Christmas in a cup."

29. "Oh tidings of comfort and joy." — "God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen"

30. "My drink of choice."

31. "More marshmallows, please."

32. "Merry little Christmas treats."

33. "This is my hot chocolate bomb mug."

34. "I feel like this hot chocolate bomb is really starting to warm up to me."

35. "Ho ho ho, and a cup of cocoa."