8 Holiday Crafts From TikTok To Make On Christmas Day With Your House Crew

Christmas should be a fun-filled day from start to finish. In the morning, you've got presents and a holiday brunch to enjoy, and at night, it's time for a festive feast. That leaves time in the middle for some holiday crafts from TikTok to make on Christmas day with all your housemates. Let's get real: You don't really need an excuse to get your craft on. Settling in with a little DIY project while listening to some holiday music sounds like a super relaxing way to spend the day with your loved ones.

While you gather your supplies, you can also set up a Christmas charcuterie board of snacks to enjoy while you craft. Make yourself some cute ornaments that you can add last-minute to your tree and use for all the Christmases to come. There are even holiday craft tutorials on how to make budget-friendly centerpieces that will make your Christmas table look extra Insta-worthy.

It's all on TikTok. All you need to do is search the trending hashtag — #HolidayCrafts — and you'll find a bunch of videos of people getting crafty at home. If you're tired of scrolling, no need to worry. These eight holiday TikTok crafts are a perfect starting point. You might even be inspired to share your own craft tradition on TikTok so more people can have some holiday fun.

1. A Gingerbread Dog House TikTok Make something fun for your pup to enjoy. Get some packaging paper ($5, Target) and wrap your dog's crate in it to make it look like a gingerbread dog house. Use some leftover insulating foam spray ($8, Home Depot) from your foam mirror DIY for the "icing" on the house, and don't forget to use goggles when spraying. Then, decorate with pom poms and string lights.

2. A Mini Christmas Tree If you follow Lance Bass on TikTok, you know that you can never have too many Christmas trees. Have a treemendous time making your own mini tree with garland wrapped around an orange cone. Everyone in your house can make their own tree and decorate however they'd like with mini LED lights ($6, Party City) and pom pom balls ($2, Michaels).

3. Mini Pinecone Gnomes These mini pinecone gnomes are so adorable. Make them for all your housemates. Use pinecones from your backyard if you want to save money on supplies. Make a beard with yarn ($29, Michaels), a hat with sticky felt ($1, Michaels), and a nose with a wooden bead ($10, Michaels). These cute little guys can be used for extra decor next Christmas, like ornaments on your tree. Then, you'll truly be hanging with your gnomies.

4. Mickey Mouse Ornaments Disney fans will definitely want to make their own Mickey Mouse ornaments. It's so easy that you'll wonder why you didn't think of it yourself. Make a bunch to really fill up your tree, or just a few for some hidden Mickey's everyone can look for.

5. Candle Centerpieces TikTok They may look like simple wine glasses to begin with, but this TikTok tutorial will show you how to flip those glasses into some truly Insta-worthy candle centerpieces. These centerpieces can be used right away for your Christmas dinner tablescape. Depending on what color ornaments and decor you put inside your wine glasses, you can even use these candle holders all year long.

6. Pom Pom Wreath Who can say no to pom poms? Make yourself a super adorable pom pom wreath that you'll want to leave up after the holidays are over. Just make-your-own pom poms or use leftover ones in your craft supplies. Then, glue them onto a wreath form ($7, Michaels).

7. Colorful Wooden Garland Use the leftover wooden beads from your gnomes and dye from your TikTok tie-dye phase to make this super colorful wooden garland. You could even watch your favorite Christmas movie while stringing your beads together. Then, you're left with this cute garland that can work on your tree or hung up in your room for the rest of the year.