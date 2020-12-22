10 TikTok Dance Challenges To Do On Christmas That You'll Fa-La-La-La-Love

On Christmas morning, after opening presents and sippin' hot cocoa, the next thing you absolutely need to do is film a TikTok dance. Sure, it may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but there are TikTok dance challenges to do on Christmas that'll have the house feeling extra merry and bright. It might even become a new holiday tradition.

Instead of scrolling through your feed on your own, this is a fun way to get everyone in the house involved. After all, the season is all about spending quality time with the people you're celebrating with, and there's no better way to do that than with a holiday TikTok dance challenge that'll have the whole group LOLing.

This year has blessed us with so many dances to try to master. It seems like there's a new Christmas dance every week, and we're not complaining. There are classic holiday songs that have dances that should be easy enough for the whole house to tackle, and festive remixes of TikTok songs you already know and love.

Clear some space in your living room, put on some matching holiday PJs, and set up your phone for recording. Start off with just one of these 10 Christmas TikTok dances, and you'll quickly realize how much you'll want to do them all. That's how much you'll fa-la-la-love it.

1. The #HereComesSantaClaus Challenge TikTok While most dance challenges can work as a solo act, this #HereComesSantaClaus challenge is really way more fun with a partner. Don't worry about teaching your housemates this dance, because the choreography is super simple. Just remember to wear some festive sweaters to really sell the performance to your followers.

2. The #SugarPlumFairy Challenge A lot of Christmas dances this year are mashups of TikTok dances with holiday songs, so you already know the routine. If you're familiar with all the "WAP" challenges, you'll be ready to perform this "WAP of the Sugar Plum Fairy dance." It's the same choreography of the "WAP" dance from @kamillabattilana that big creators like Charli D'Amelio have done.

3. The #JingleBellRock Challenge The easiest dance that everyone in your fam can nail down comes from the #JingleBellRock challenge. It has four basic moves, including the dice roll that's in almost every single TikTok dance nowadays. Get your roomies to try this while pretending to be the Plastics performing "Jingle Bell Rock" in Mean Girls.

4. The #ItsBeginningToLookALotLikeChristmas Challenge The #ItsBeginningToLookALotLikeChristmas challenge started showing up on your FYP back in October and you still love seeing it. This TikTok dance works well with a group and is so easy to learn, so get everyone in the house involved.

5. The #SouljaBoyChristmas Challenge This Soulja Boy x Mariah Carey mashup is back and ready to sleigh. Even Woody from Toy Story is doing it. All you need to remember is the "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" dance, which is still probably one of your favorites.

6. The #LastChristmas Challenge TikTok This #LastChristmas challenge from @ruby.bauer is super cute, especially for quarantine couples celebrating the holiday together. Wear matching onesies or festive sweaters so your style is as in sync as your choreography. Even if you're not celebrating with your partner, you can still do a cute TikTok duet so it looks like you're dancing side-by-side.

7. The More Difficult Version Of The #LastChristmas Challenge If you're up for a real challenge, TikTok dancer @jeanvictorm created a more difficult #LastChristmas challenge. This one has more footwork, so make sure you and your crew have enough space to nail down the moves without knocking over the Christmas tree.

8. The #RockingAroundTheChristmasTree Challenge The #RockingAroundTheChristmasTree challenge has some of your favorite quotes from Elf mixed into the song. This is the perfect routine to try if you're wearing a Buddy the Elf onesie and plan on watching the movie later with a nice warm mug of the "world's best cup of coffee."

9. The #TapInSleighBells Challenge Another TikTok dance you probably already have memorized comes from "Tap In" by Saweetie. Now, it's been mixed with "Sleigh Bells." The #TapInSleighBells challenge is a fun one to try with your housemates in your living room next to your tree or in the kitchen while you're baking cookies. Even Saweetie jumped on her own trend.