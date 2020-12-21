These Christmas Tablescape Ideas From TikTok Are Almost Too Pretty To Eat At

A festive Christmas dinner deserves to be shown off on a beautifully decorated table. From a cozy winter cabin vibe to a modern chic look, these Christmas tablescape ideas from TikTok will give you all the inspiration you need to design the dinner table of your holiday dreams. Whether you online shop or use items you already have in your home, your table can be ready for all the pics you want to take this season.

Even Santa will want to pull up a chair and dine with you when he peeks at the creative way you transformed your table. Your cabin will come to life when you adorn your eating space with snow-dusted garland and wood block candle holders. You could even set the table with cottagecore accents such as dark green place settings and antler napkin rings. Or, consider opting for a modern look by using black utensils and plates with green and white embellishments. Whichever theme you choose, your Christmas dinner table will be worthy of a TikTok video.

When you show off your dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, your followers won't be able to stop complimenting your table decor. Thanks to these Christmas tablescape ideas from TikTok, your meals will go down in holiday history.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. This Modern Tablescape Is So #Chic TikTok Black and white is a timeless color combination, so why not give it a festive twist? This modern Christmas tablescape is an elegant look, featuring black and white candles ($10, Etsy), gold charger plates ($5, Michaels), and garland ($30, Target). It's a fun change from the typical reds and greens of Christmas.

2. This Winter Cabin Tablescape Glows With Cozy Vibes Feel as though you're dining in a magical winter forest by recreating this Christmas tablescape. You can do so by including some rustic wood block votives ($10, A Cottage in the City) with your centerpiece for a farmhouse element. Add an artificial snow and pine cone garland ($33, Factory Direct Craft) to bring the cozy vibes full circle.

3. This Tablescape Is A Winter Wonderland If you're dreaming of a winter wonderland, this pretty tablescape will certainly do the trick. Simply line your table with a silver berry garland ($22, Amazon), add woven silver place settings ($10, Tablecloths Factory), and don't forget a white tablecloth ($10, Party City). Your magical Christmas awaits.

4. This Tablescape Combines Dark Academia And Cottagecore Sometimes, it's hard to choose between aesthetics. Luckily, this TikTok tablescape shows you how to add both cottage and dark academia vibes to your Christmas dinner. To bring this look into your space, purchase a dark green tablecloth ($10, Bed Bath & Beyond), plaid placemats ($5, Target), and antler napkin rings ($25, Pottery Barn).

5. This Tablescape Will Make Your Table Bright Twinkling lights aren't exclusive to your Christmas tree. Create a tablescape that'll light up your holiday by drawing inspo from this festive Christmas tablescape TikTok. Add a couple of light-up trees ($23, Amazon) and a glass chandelier votive stand ($13, Vivid Products) to the center of your table for a look that really glows.

7. This Ornament Tablescape Is Merry And Colorful For a fun and festive look, follow this tablescape TikTok and place ornaments around your plate settings. You can decorate with red charger plates ($5, Michaels) and gold utensils ($5, Target) for pops of color. Be sure to line your layered plates with a few multi-colored mini ornaments ($15, Michaels). This tablescape is all about color, so add as many whimsical ornaments as you'd like.