A lot of the celebrity pairs quarantining together are expected. Like, for example, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are married with kids. So are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. It makes sense that they'd be quarantining together. While they don't have children, the same goes for couples like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland, and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. These are all super serious couples that one would expect would choose to stick together when a pandemic decides to rock the world to its very core.

But some of the celebrity pairs quarantining together aren't quite as expected. Like, for example, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis haven't been married for 20 years and, moreover, Bruce has moved on with a new marriage to a new wife he shares two children with. And yet he's in quarantine with Demi. Another surprising one? The world only found out Ariana Grande was reportedly dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez back in March and now some stealthy fans believe they have proof that the couple has decided to take things to the next level by choosing to quarantine together.

Can't get enough of this surprising gossip? Read below for all the deets on the couples mentioned above and some more surprising quarantine duos.

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner David Livingston/WireImage/Getty Images Some super stealthy fans figured out Travis is in quarantine with Kylie and her family in Palm Springs when they heard his voice in the background of a Snapchat Story she posted on Easter Sunday. In the video in question, you see Kris and Kylie trying to make pizza in an outdoor video as Scott calls out in the background, "is it hot?!" Watch for yourself here:

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Ariana was first linked to Dalton when she was reportedly spotted making out with the high-end real estate agent in a booth at a bar with some friends in early February. Now, some particularly astute fans have spotted Dalton in a few Ariana's quarantine Instagram Stories.

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky Lady Gaga made it clear that she's taking on quarantine with her new business mogul boyfriend by posting a selfie with him on March 17 alongside this caption: Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!What a kind act for the world ❤️

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Us Weekly first broke the news that Khloé, Tristan, and True are reportedly quarantining together as a family on March 20. But, according to a tweet Khloé posted on March 26, it seems as though they're sleeping in separate houses with Tristan stopping by regularly to see True. Still, it sounds like the duo are spending lots of quality time together in isolation.

Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Pool APESTEGUY/BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images ICYMI: Demi and Bruce, who share three daughters together (Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26), have been divorced since 2000. In 2009, Willis went on to marry Emma Heming Willis who he's still married to. And yet he's chosen to quarantine with his ex and their daughters. Luckily, his current wife is reportedly cool with the setup. “Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family," a source reportedly told People on April 15. "There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids." (The "young kids" being referred to are presumably her daughters with Bruce, 8-year-old Mabel and 5-year-old Evelyn.) Apparently, Demi and Bruce hang on the reg so this isn't exactly out of the ordinary. “Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years," a source close to Demi reportedly told People on April 15. "They are very close."

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Fans realized Demi might be quarantining with her rumored boyfriend Max when the pop star and actress accidentally made an appearance in the background of one of his Instagram Lives while in quarantine: Since then, the two have even been spotted going for mask-clad grocery runs together in Los Angeles.

Victoria Fuller & Chris Soules Maarten de Boer/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images Reality Steve alerted Bachelor Nation that something might be going on between Victoria and Chris on April 15 with this shocking tweet: