If you've been wondering if Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are still together quarantining in Chicago, it looks like this Bachelor couple has gone their separate ways. On April 12, Weber posted multiple updates to his Instagram Story indicating that he was flying out of Chicago. One photo showed the view from his plane onto an airport tarmac. Another depicted an empty airport terminal. The next day, he posted video of a plane flying the very next day alongside the caption, "better days are on the horizon."

Weber didn't explain the purpose of his flights, which took place several weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended avoiding non-essential travel to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. One plausible explanation? Pilot Pete was working. Now more than ever, pilots are needed to fly health care workers to communities in need.

Another explanation for his travels could be that Weber wanted to return to his family's home in California for Easter. Considering the fact that coronavirus is spreading in both Illinois and California where Weber's family lives, this move wouldn't exactly be recommended by public health officials. But that hasn't stopped Weber before — like when he and Flanagan infamously flirted it up outside in Chicago despite social distancing orders.

No matter what the reasoning behind it, his flying doesn't necessarily mean that he and Flanagan are donezo. But, to be clear, they weren't even officially dating, according to Weber.

"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened," Weber told Nick Viall during the April 7 episode of The Viall Files podcast. Of anyone, I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn't work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."

Francisco Roman/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Whatever happens next with these two, I'm sure the world will find out soon... on the 'gram.