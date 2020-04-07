They've made a TikTok together, which is basically the 2020 equivalent of making it official, but are Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan dating for real? It turns out the answer is super complicated. "Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course," Weber told Nick Viall during the April 7 episode of The Viall Files. "I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn't work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."

As far as how Weber wound up with Flanagan, it sounds like it was a classic case of it was meant to be. "There's a lot of stuff that people don't know. My relationship with Kelley has been... serendipitous. You go all the way back to the very beginning — us running into each other before any of this stuff started. Obviously, the show happened and it didn't work out for us," he shared. "Over the Super Bowl, I was in Miami and I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl with my brother, and I ran into her on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Their most recent reunion came thanks to none other than fellow Bachelor Nation star Kristian Haggerty. "Within our relationship on the show, it didn't really play out in the best way for us. It just wasn't gonna work on the show. Fast-forward [to] now, a couple weeks ago, I'm out with Dylan [Barbour] and Devin [Harris] and I was texting Kristian, asking her if she wanted to come out with us," he continued. "She's comes out with us, she's with Kelley. Me not knowing this. They show up, I see Kelley again... jaw drops. We chat, we end up hanging out and that's when I got her number. We started to communicate and just stay in touch."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

While they don't seem to officially be dating, the two are now quarantining together in Chicago. "She's always been supportive of me. Long story short, I wasn't working so I thought I'd go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things. This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff... and it kind of just became a thing where we've always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry," Weber told Viall. "We just enjoy each other's company. I just decided to quarantine up here with Dustin [Kendrick] as well."

Here's to hoping things work out between these two lovebirds this time around.