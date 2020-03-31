If quarantining with your partner has you feeling less in love than ever before, you're not alone. During a March 30 Instagram Live interview with Katie Couric, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's spoke about quarantining and the effect it's had on their marriage. And, oh man, they did not hold back.

The interview kicked off with Couric asking a pretty innocuous question: "Are you all getting along though pretty well?" Shepard and Bell first responded with a four-second-long (yes, I counted) awkward silence. Finally, Shepard broke the silence by spilling how tough quarantining has really been on their marriage. "We're getting along good with the kids and we're getting along good with adults we're friends with," he began with a smile, before finally adding that "this has been stressful for momma and dada."

Bell vehemently agreed with her husband's assessment. "We've been at each other's throats real bad, real bad," Bell chimed in. And, no. These fights weren't a thing of the past. In fact, Shepard noted that their squabbling "just ended, like, eight minutes ago."

Bell once again agreed, taking note of the fact that she was sitting right next to Shepard and explaining "this is as physically close as we've been in a couple of days 'cause we've just found each other revolting."

Katie Couric on YouTube

Before stepping away for the remainder of the almost eight-minute-long interview, Shepard through a quick jab Bell's way by joking that "America's sweetheart has some character defects." Oof.

When Shepard steps away from the frame, Couric asks an extremely annoyed-looking Bell what her husband is doing, to which she responds, "just making noises to poke me." In order to help the struggling A-List couple out, Couric suggests maybe they try to get some alone time away from each other within their house while isolating.

Bell didn't exactly see it as a viable option. "It's impossible," she lamented. "He's too big, Katie. He's too loud and he's too big. He's everywhere."

Before you go mourning the demise of your favorite celeb couple, rest assured they're no strangers to disagreement. In fact, they've both been extremely open about the fact that their relationship started off with lots of fighting. "Our relationship wasn’t perfect... We had a couple years of fighting and of growing pains and hating each other, then loving each other and going to couples therapy and we worked it out… We earned each other," Bell once told Entertainment Tonight in a November 2015 interview.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Even as a married couple not in quarantine, they've had to put effort into making their relationship work. “It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn’t really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person," Bell, who noted in the same interview that she disagrees with Shepard on "90 percent of the issues on the planet," told Us Weekly in an August 2017 interview. "But on a daily basis, he just makes me laugh all the time. He’s obsessed with attention, so he’s constantly making jokes to try to get me to give him more attention or to get me to giggle. And you know, he was a stand up comedian, so I’m living with a comedian.”

Hopefully both Shepard and Bell are able to get to that place of respect and come out of this quarantine stronger than ever before.