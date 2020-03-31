Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, and for good reason. Fans love their outspoken personalities, sense of humor, and, of course, their adorable family. Teigen and Legend are known to interact hilariously on social media, which is just another bonus for stans of their relationship. Chrissy Teigen's comment about breaking up with John Legend after self-quarantine is over will make you laugh out loud.

Teigen and Legend have been making the most of social distancing at home with their son, Miles, and daughter, Luna, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Since mid-March, the famous fam has been living it up in their house, cooking and baking some delicious dishes, singing and dancing together, and documenting many of the moments on Instagram.

On Sunday, March 29, Teigen and Legend went all out with a make believe wedding for Luna's stuffed lamb and bunny. Teigen officiated the nuptials, while Legend provided the entertainment, singing a cover of Selena Gomez's "Hands to Myself."

Fans were so impressed with the fake ceremony that pictures and videos began to make the rounds on Instagram. But, it was Popsugar's caption that that caught the attention of a fan who thought it was a breakup announcement.

"Popsugar, don't you EVER DARE AGAIN post a photo of John and Chrissy and write 'can't believe we're typing this...' I THOUGHT THEY WERE BREAKING UP. MY HEART LEPT OUT OF MY CHEST," the commenter wrote. "I CANNOT HANDLE THAT ANXIETY RIGHT NOW."

The comment caught Teigen's attention, and she had the best response, writing, "Oh we are also def breaking up after we can leave the house."

No one knows exactly what the future holds for Teigen and Legend, but it's safe to say they've got a lot more hilarious, headline-making moments to share with the world.

