Sunday, March 29, was a day Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna Stephens, will never forget because it marked the union of two of her favorite toys — a stuffed bunny and a lamb plushie — named Chloe and Nosh. Although I'm unsure which is which, what I do know is this video of Chrissy Teigen officiating a wedding for Luna's toys is the best (and only) virtual wedding I've ever attended via Instagram Live. The ceremony had everything from the classic wedding march song and a beautiful view of the beach, to a musical performance by Legend. The best part is, Teigen shared the entire nine-minute ceremony on IG, meaning you can be part of Chloe and Nosh's special day, too.

Teigen began the video by saying the family was running behind schedule thanks to the bride getting cold feet. "The bride is freaking out," Teigen joked. "We're going to try to get her out there but right now, she's not in a good place."

Eventually, the ceremony began, with Teigen's mother, Vilailuk Teigen, acting as the flower girl and Luna adorably leading her stuffed toys down the aisle to the classic wedding theme. Apart from her parents and grandmother, Luna's brother, Miles, was the only other attendee.

INSTAGRAM

"I don't know how many of you have attended a wedding between two stuffed animals but what I've found is that they're everlasting," Teigen told everyone as soon as Chloe and Nosh made it up the aisle. "26 weeks ago began an incredible relationship. It was unexpected at first, as there were many different animals in the house, but who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well."

After ending her remarks, Legend paid tribute to the happy couple by singing a rendition of Selena Gomez's "Hands to Myself."

Legend helped Luna pour two small glasses of sand into a bigger glass to symbolize the couple's union. The ceremony then ended with Chloe and Nosh sharing a kiss. Watch the whole thing below.

Teigen and Legend are the best parents ever for doing this for Luna.