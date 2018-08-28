7 Unique Photos To Take With Your Pumpkin Spice Latte For The Best Fall Feed

Let's spice up your social media. A new season means the possibilities for pictures are endless. You could have a photo shoot in flannels, or pose along the bright lights of the Ferris wheel at the local fair. Don't even get me started on sunflower fields. These places are made for making memories, and creating fire #content for your feed. The universe might as well drop a camera in your lap, too. Your 'Gram is meant to be golden, and not blend in with everything else that's out there. These unique photos to take with your Pumpkin Spice Latte will definitely put those fall vibes on your feed.

The age of the Internet has really forced you to get creative and find your own voice. Bloggers are making you want to hop on a plane with your hot drink, while your followers are just looking for what's raw and real. It's up to you to decide what you're going for, and figure out a few captions that fit that style, too.

Personally, I love finding my own lens (if you will) and working all the different angles. At the end of the day, social media doesn't have to be so stressful. It just needs to be you. Right now, your life is all about lattes, particularly the pumpkin spice ones. Put that on your feed and bring fall to life. These seven unique shots will keep things interesting for sure.

1 The "Friends Are The Spice Of Life" Photo Jennifer Brister/Stocksy Let's be honest: You couldn't live without your Pumpkin Spice Lattes this time of the year. But, you'd be truly lost in life without your best friend. She gets you through the day, sending you memes and making you laugh at the little things. Together, you've tried every single coffee shop on the block and all of the items on the Starbucks secret menu. So, it's only right that you share your day one with your loyal followers. You two could be sipping your lattes and looking candid, or put the cups up to your faces for a different kind of selfie. When pumpkin season has come and gone, your bestie will still be adding spice to your life (and social media feed).

2 The "Pumpkin Spice And Passports" Photo BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy What's better: Following your wanderlust, or sipping a PSL? You never want to make that decision, so you track down a latte no matter where you go. You've become a pro at navigating airports, and always make time to grab a cup of coffee before heading to the gate. Something with pumpkin spice is your favorite travel buddy, next to your passport. When you reach your destination, you'll take the dreamiest pictures with waterfalls and city skylines. Be sure to post with you hot drink to make those views even sweeter.

3 The "Hanging At Home With My Hot Drink" Photo Susana Ramírez/Stocksy On the weekends, you're still tracking down your Pumpkin Spice Latte. (This isn't just a "Monday morning, getting through your meetings" sort of thing.) You wake up a little late, and throw on your oversized sweater and boots. The coffee shop is right down the street, and the barista already knows your order. When you get home, you turn on Queer Eye and catch up on last week's episode of your favorite reality show. Take a second during the commercial break to pose for a picture with all that pumpkin spice. Nothing makes you feel cozier in your apartment than a bunch of foam on the side of breakfast in bed. Get the picture?

4 The "Sipping Tea And Pumpkin Spice" Photo Lyuba Burakova/Stocksy Take a sip, and then keep reading. You're not one to get involved in drama, but you do love a #moodygram. These are the photos that are a little underexposed, or selfies where you're giving the camera a certain glare. You can't help but post it and think: Social media just got served. Whether you're frustrated with class, stressed over work, or just not a morning person, this is the pose for you and your Pumpkin Spice Latte. Simply get in front of the lens, and look like you have some tea to spill. Little do your followers know, there's only foam and some fierce vibes on the other side of the screen.

5 The "Strike A Pose For The Pumpkin Spice" Photo Boris Jovanovic/Stocksy This photo is all about getting #artsy. You want to strike a pose with your Pumpkin Spice Latte, and channel your inner Gigi Hadid. Maybe you'll flip your hair back, or just hold that cup in the air. A cute outfit will be necessary, or even some neon signs to bring this concept to the next level. Let's be honest: There's nothing chill about your drink of choice. Every sip has a dramatic hint of cinnamon and other spices. So, getting a little extra and doing the behind-the-scenes work is just fine. Download some of the best apps for bloggers and influencers to get the job done, OK?

6 The "Pumpkin Spice Over Everything" Photo Melanie DeFazio/Stocksy Sometimes, you want to be out of the picture. You'd rather be looking through the lens than posing in front of it. Lucky for you, your favorite hot drink of the season is so photogenic. The foam is sitting just around the edge of the mug, or the steam is pouring out of the lid. It's like each sprinkle of cinnamon was born to be on social media. So, spice up your feed and take a detail shot. Put your cup amongst the fall leaves or super fuzzy blankets, and start snapping.